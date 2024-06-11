JARC Florida Names Five New Individuals to Board of Directors
The individuals named include three new board members, and two new honorary board membersBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently named five new individuals to its board of directors – three of which are new fulltime board members while the two others are honorary board members. The three new board members are Summer Faerman, Harry Posin, and Jonathan Greenhut. The two honorary board members include Rabbi David Baum and Debra C. Hallow.
Summer Faerman is a compassionate leader with a strong commitment to serving her community, particularly in times of crisis. Faerman is the Director of the Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning, and Chesed (TLC) Program at B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, where she plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the synagogue and the needs of nonprofit organizations throughout the community. Through this program, she ensures that the congregation and community are actively engaged in supporting various causes, including but not limited to literacy, food insecurity, homelessness, and special needs. Faerman is a native Floridian and graduate of the University of Florida, where she triple majored in Business, English, and Religion while minoring in Education.
Harry Posin is the Founder and President of Label & Co. Developments, Inc. Prior to forming Label & Co., Posin served as President and Executive Vice President of Minto Communities, one of Florida’s largest private builders. He was also on the Canadian-based parent company’s Board of Directors. Posin’s vision has been responsible for the development and building of over 20,000 units in every imaginable residential format including large-scale master-planned communities, single family, townhome, garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartments. Posin has served on the Board of Directors for The Altman Company and is also on the Advisory Board of the Terry Stiles School of Real Estate at Nova Southeastern University. He was also Co-chair of American Friends of Ariel for 20 years.
Jonathan Greenhut is a successful entrepreneur who has founded multiple businesses in the health, wellness, and beauty space. In 1995, Greenhut founded New Vitality, a company that marketed vitamin supplements directly to consumers. After growing the business to 230 employees, it was acquired by Baird Capital Partners in 2010. Prior to this sale, in 2006, Greenhut co-founded Nutricap Labs with a minority partner. Nutricap provided nutritional contract manufacturing services and grew from three employees to nearly fifty before being sold to Twinlab in 2015. In 2013, Greenhut launched Sheer Science, a cosmetic company specializing in skincare and teeth whitening products. Recently, Greenhut has embraced a new role as Chairman of the Board at Sheer Science, focusing on strategic direction, marketing, and acquisitions.
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
