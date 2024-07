NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins Joins Cal Dental USA to Enhance Affordable Healthcare in Bell, CA

BELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal Dental USA is thrilled to announce the addition of NBA Champion and ESPN Sports Analyst Kendrick Perkins as a partner in their Cal Dental of Atlantic office. This exciting partnership underscores Cal Dental USA’s commitment to providing accessible, high-quality dental care and enhancing its community outreach efforts.Kendrick Perkins: A Champion On and Off the CourtKendrick Le'Dale Perkins, born on November 10, 1984, in Nederland, Texas, has had aremarkable career both on and off the basketball court. A former professional basketball player,Perkins entered the NBA directly out of high school and played for several teams, including theBoston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. Hewon the NBA Championship in 2008 with the Celtics. After retiring from professionalbasketball, Perkins transitioned into a successful career as a sports analyst for ESPN, providingexpert commentary and analysis on major sports talk shows such as NBA Today, Get Up, FirstTake, and SportsCenter.Embracing a New Role in HealthcarePerkins’s decision to join Cal Dental USA was fueled by his experiences traveling between LosAngeles and other cities, where he observed a significant need for more affordable healthcareservices. "I saw firsthand how critical it is to have accessible healthcare, especially dental care,in communities that need it most," said Perkins. "Cal Dental USA’s mission to provide clean,pleasant offices with exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with my vision of giving backto the community."Spending the Day in Bell, CaliforniaPerkins spent the day in the city of Bell, stopping by the Bell Police Station to meet all thewonderful people that protect this beautiful community. Reflecting on his visit, Perkins noted,"Bell reminds me of the small community where I came from. The police here are homegrownand deeply connected to the community, which makes a huge difference."Cal Dental USA: A Legacy of Community ServiceCal Dental USA, led by CEO Dr. John Kim and Vice President James Jones, has a longstandingtradition of community involvement and excellence in dental care. The organization hasundertaken numerous initiatives to support local communities. "We are huge on giving back tothe communities in various ways," said Dr. Kim. "It's a core part of our mission to make apositive impact."About Cal Dental of AtlanticLocated at 6905 Atlantic Ave, Bell, CA 90201, Cal Dental of Atlantic has been a cornerstone ofthe Bell community since 2015, providing exceptional dental care for the past 10 years. The office is known for its five-star service and commitment to improving the oral health of itspatients.About Bell, CaliforniaBell is a vibrant city in Los Angeles County, known for its diverse population and rich history.Despite facing economic challenges, Bell remains a resilient community with a strong spirit oftogetherness and innovation. The city is committed to overcoming its past financial crises andbuilding a brighter future for its residents.Cal Dental USA: A Vision for the FutureCal Dental USA continues to grow under the strategic leadership of its executive team, earningrecognition as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024. The organization’sdedication to providing high-quality, affordable dental care and its robust community serviceinitiatives underscore its commitment to making a positive impact on society.For more information, please contact: James Jones Vice President, Cal Dental USA Email:james@caldentalusa.com Phone: (800)963-5553Cal Dental USA 6905 Atlantic Ave, Bell, CA 90201 www.caldentalusa.com