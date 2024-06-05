Chaîne des Rôtisseurs hosting US National Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition in Seattle, WA

June 7 Chaine Professional Chefs compete at Seattle Central College and June 8 will be JCR National Title Competition at Renton Technical College

MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (the Chaîne), the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world is pleased to announce that the 2024 National Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs (JCR) Competition will take place on June 8th at Renton Technical College (RTC), Renton, Washington.

“The purpose of this competition is to encourage and promote the culinary expertise of young chefs in the tradition of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs by exposing them to a competitive environment with their peers. The competition also offers the opportunity for the young chefs to showcase their talents and creativity in an international arena”, said Chef Reimund Pitz, Conseiller Culinaire et des Professionnels des Etats Unis of the Chaîne.

The competitors must be under 27 years old on September 1st of the year of the International Competition. The competitors are required to plan, prepare and plate three course in four hours using a mystery basket of ingredients plus a typically stocked “pantry” of items. The champion of this year’s competition will compete in the International Competition in 2025.

Three seminars will be held during the competition day at RTC. As the host of the Competition, Robert Cugini, Bailli Provincial of Pacific Northwest Province of the Chaîne, who has been a beekeeper for more than 30 years will share with the attendees the history of honey and the art of beekeeping in a seminar. Chelsea Farms, one of the true masters in all things shellfish, has been serving world-class seafood to the Seattle area since 1987 with their sustainability philosophy will share their experiences in farming in the South Sound and Pacific Northwest. Charlie’s Produce, a full service wholesale produce company covering all of Western Washington since 1978m helping many of Seattle area local farmer/grower operations sustain their farm by distributing their harvests will share its art in both service and retail to become the largest independent produce company on the West Coast.

An Induction Ceremony of new members and elevation of officers, followed by a Gala will also take place at Renton Technical College in the evening. The National Champion will be announced during the Gala. The impressive menu will be prepared by Chef Tony Parker and his culinary team of RTC.

Preceding the Competition, on June 7th there will be a Welcome Reception at Seattle Central College (SCC), featuring the first ever Turkish Taste One Pot Competition where professional Chaîne members will compete to see who can create the greatest hors d’oeuvres using all Turkish Tastes ingredients. One of the competing chefs, an instructor at Seattle Culinary Academy, Varin Keokitvon, was also the National Champion of JCR in 2009.

The sponsor for this event at SCC, Turkish Tastes, is an umbrella brand designed and developed by the Turkiye Exporter Assembly, for all member food and beverage exporters to use in their international marketing and PR Efforts.

The Seattle Bailliage of Chaîne US will also announce and present the gift of a $25,000 endowment to the Seattle Culinary Academy (SCA) at Seattle Central College.

This year’s competitors will be represented by 8 out of the 10 provinces in the United States. The competitors are:

Ma’chel Campbell Jr (Mid-Atlantic Province)

Jordan Foster (Midwest Province)

Maribeth Ganiron (Hawaii/Pacific Island Province)

Sumana Gavvala (Southwest Province)

Clementine Matthews (Pacific Northwest Province)

Roman Nourse (South Central Province)

Liam O’Brien (Northeast Province)

Carly Villanueva (Southeast Province)

About the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society with more than 21,000 members worldwide in 74 countries. There are 130 Bailliages (chapters) and about 5,000 members throughout the United States. Important programs include annual Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Jeunes Sommeliers Competition held both nationally and internationally. Re-vitalized in Paris in 1950, the Chaîne is founded in 1248 in France. It is dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and those individuals who craft our libations.

For more information, Visit www.chaineus.org/jeunes-chefs-rotisseurs-competition/