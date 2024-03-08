Chaîne des Rôtisseurs hosting Pacific Northwest Provincial Jeunes Chefs Rotisseurs Competition at Mission College

Competition will be at Mission College, Santa Clara, California on March 23, 2024

MADISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (the Chaîne), the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world is pleased to announce that the Pacific Northwest Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs (JCR) Competiton will take place on March 23 at Mission College in Santa Clara, California.

“The purpose of this competition is to encourage and promote the culinary expertise of young chefs in the tradition of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs by exposing them to a competitive environment with their peers. The competition also offers the opportunity for the young chefs to showcase their talents and creativity in an international arena”, said Chef Jay Marshall, Conseiller Culinaire Provincial of the Pacific Northwest Province of the Chaîne. The Chaîne is divided into 10 provinces in the United States.

The competitors must be under 27 years old on September 1st of the year of the International Competition. The competitors are required to plan, prepare and plate three course in four hours using a mystery basket of ingredients plus a typically stocked “pantry” of items.

“The goal is to encourage cultural differences in food presentation and preparation using a traditional approach”, said Robert Cugini, Bailli Provincial of Pacific Northwest Province of the Chaîne.

This year’s compeititors are:

Vicente Gonzales-Archuleta from Monterey Peninsular Bailliage

Sydney Ynez Healy from San Francisco Bailliage

Gabriel Salazar from San Francisco Bailliage

Philip Liu from Napa Bailliage

Justin Theriault from Seattle Bailliage

Clementine Matthews from Seattle Bailliage

Renato Calderon from Sacramento Bailliage

Lunch and award ceremony will take place immediately after the competition. To attend please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pnw-regional-young-chef-competition-tickets-854976316177

The Provincial winner will advance to the National Competition which will be held in Seattle, Washington between June 6-8, 2024. The National winner will advance to the International Competition. The first International Competition was held in Switzerland in 1977. US National competition began in 1990.

About the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society with more than 21,000 members worldwide in 74 countries. There are 130 chapters and about 5,000 members throughout the United States. Important programs include annual Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Jeunes Sommeliers Competition held both nationally and internationally. Re-vitalized in Paris in 1950, the Chaîne is founded in 1248 in France. It is dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and those individuals who craft our libations.

For more information, Visit www.chaineus.org/jeunes-chefs-rotisseurs-competition/