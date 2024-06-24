Chaîne des Rôtisseurs announces National Champion of Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition

Roman Nourse as the 2024 National Champion of the United States will go to International Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition in 2025

MADISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (the Chaîne), the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world, is delighted to announce the 2024 National Champion of Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs (JCR) Competition held on June 8th at Renton Technical College, Renton, Washington.

“We are extremely proud of each and every competitor for their dedication and passion in this competition. We believe that this experience greatly enhance their professional journey. Being exposed to a competitive environment at a young age provides a valuable opportunity for learning, as well as showcasing their talents and creativity”, said Chef Reimund Pitz, Conseiller Culinaire et des Professionnels des Etats Unis of the Chaîne.

This year’s competition featured representatives from 8 out of the 10 provinces in the United States. The competitors were:

Ma’chel Campbell Jr (Mid-Atlantic Province)

Jordan Foster (Midwest Province)

Maribeth Ganiron (Hawaii/Pacific Island Province)

Sumana Gavvala (Southwest Province)

Clementine Matthews (Pacific Northwest Province)

Roman Nourse (South Central Province)

Liam O’Brien (Northeast Province)

Carly Villanueva (Southeast Province)

After planning, preparing and presenting three courses within four hours using a mystery basket of ingredients and a stocked pantry, the competitors received feedback from the judges. The results were announced during a gala in the evening.

1st Place: Roman Nourse representing the South Central Province, employed at Biltmore Hotel

2nd Place: Carly Villanueva. representing the Southeast Province, a student at Keiser University

3rd Place: Liam O’Brien, representing the Northeast Province, employed at Somerset Club

Furthermore, Maribeth Ganiron representing the Hawaii/Pacific Island Province and working at the Pacific Club, received the Best Appetizer Award.

Roman Nourse, the 1st place winner, currently a Banquet Demi-chef at The Inn on Biltmore Estate, will represent the United States to compete in the International Competition in 2025.

For more information, Visit www.chaineus.org

About the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society with more than 21,000 members worldwide in 74 countries. There are 130 Bailliages (chapters) and about 5,000 members throughout the United States. Important programs include annual Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Jeunes Sommeliers Competition held both nationally and internationally. Re-vitalized in Paris in 1950, the Chaîne is founded in 1248 in France. It is dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and those individuals who craft our libations.