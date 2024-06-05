AG Reyes Challenges Heavy-Duty Emissions EPA Rule

June 5, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a Petition for Review in Nebraska v EPA in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The coalition of States are challenging a new EPA rule that forces the trucking industry to expedite its rollout of electric vehicles to replace more gas-powered engines.

In this court filing, the coalition of attorneys general asks the federal appeals court to review the EPA’s final action, titled “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3.” The rule, which was announced on March 29, continues to regulate heavy-duty vehicles in an administrative effort to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, forcing the industry to introduce and rely on experimental and expensive electric options.

The States assert that they “will show that the final rule exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and otherwise is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with law.”

According to a study from the Clean Freight Coalition, approximately one trillion dollars would have to be invested into the U.S. infrastructure to accommodate the drastic changes made within the industry to bring their products into conformity with the government’s evolving design. The study shows that “fleets and charge operators will need to invest $620 billion into chargers, site infrastructure, and utility service costs;” and that “utilities will need to invest around $370 billion on distribution grid upgrades and new builds to serve local charging demand from MDHD vehicles.” These costs – and others – will certainly be passed along to consumers at several levels and sectors of the American economy.

Joining Utah and Nebraska were the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the petition here.