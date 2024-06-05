Submit Release
Domestic security exercise to be held at Capitol

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Region 2 Regional Domestic Security Task Force is holding a training exercise at the House Office Building on Thursday, June 6, 2024.  As part of the training, there will be increased presence of law enforcement, emergency management personnel and first responders.  This is just an exercise.
 
When: Thursday, June, 6, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Capitol, House Office Building
Address: 400 S Monroe, Tallahassee
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 
 

