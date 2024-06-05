Domestic security exercise to be held at Capitol



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Region 2 Regional Domestic Security Task Force is holding a training exercise at the House Office Building on Thursday, June 6, 2024. As part of the training, there will be increased presence of law enforcement, emergency management personnel and first responders. This is just an exercise.



When: Thursday, June, 6, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Capitol, House Office Building

Address: 400 S Monroe, Tallahassee



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001





