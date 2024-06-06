Antonia J.A. Hock to Discuss Her Unique Leadership Style at Luxury Roundtable's Luxury Women Leaders Summit in NYC

Antonia J.A. Hock

Antonia J.A. Hock will be discussing her leadership philosophy, strategy, and guidance to thrive in the luxury segment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a world-renowned expert and futurist in luxury, customer experience, and building experience-based brands, will be discussing her leadership philosophy, strategy, and guidance to thrive in the luxury segment during the Luxury Roundtable’s Luxury Women Leaders Summit, which will be held on June 12 & 13 at The UBS Building, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City. This event is the only cross-sector event for luxury women leaders worldwide with sessions from the most innovative minds in luxury today.

Antonia will discuss how leadership style can determine relationships within an organization, the tactics and strategy for managing at all levels, and how leadership style has changed specifically with in the luxury market. She will be joined by the Chief Executive Officers from Classic Vacations, Sachin & Babi, The Accessories Council, as well as The Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing from QuadReal Property Group.

“Delivering luxury experiences has changed tremendously in the last 24 months, and luxury consumers across all cohorts expect so much more than traditional luxury experiences provide. These experiences all start with great culture and employee experience, and that starts with leadership. Investing in modern leadership strategies and skills is critical for any firm, and I can’t wait to share our approach.”

Hock is the Founder and CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm with practice areas dedicated to Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership Consulting. With an impressive career that spans over two decades of leadership roles at tech giants like Microsoft and HP, and six years as The Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, Antonia is a leading expert in the future of luxury, 5-star service, and creating exceptional experiences that allow brands all over the world to stay ahead of consumer desires.

A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly acclaimed articles for publications, including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

The Luxury Roundtable's Luxury Women Leaders Summit brings together some of the leading women executives from prestigious luxury and consumer brands such as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, De Beers Group, Apple, The Luxury Institute, Veronica Beard, Chanel, Lacoste, David Yurman and Cincoro Tequila amongst many others. Delegates will learn from the best on how to manage up, down or sideways, the state of high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth women consumers, marketing to affluent women consumers across generations and what it takes to reach the C-suite. Also under discussion will be how female founders launched their brand, leading and managing a flagship store, skills to navigate tomorrow's luxury world and how to differentiate yourself and serve as a role model.

“Antonia Hock is my go-to expert for customer experience and brand leadership,” said Mickey ALAM KHAN, CEO of Luxury Roundtable. “Our audience and beyond deserves to hear how she leads, managing up, down and sideways in the most adroit manner possible. When we were selecting luxury thought leaders for this event, I reflected on seeing her speak previously, and her message has stayed in my mind ever since. As Antonia reminds us, there’s only one way to deliver customer experience – straight up and with sincerity and flawless execution.”

Why Attend the Luxury Roundtable’s Luxury Women Leaders Summit

This event is highly recommended for luxury professionals across all fields, including fashion and leather goods, retail, real estate, marketing, consultants, travel and hospitality, wealth management, automotive, beauty, watches and jewelry, wines and spirits, media and publishing, lawyers, tech and the arts, among others.

In 10 succinct sessions, delegates will not only gain insights but also build valuable relationships and connections in the luxury business. This is the only cross-sector event for luxury women leaders worldwide and is worth attending simply for the caliber of speakers and attendees typical of Luxury Roundtable events.

About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates

Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is an international consulting firm whose consultants have a deep passion for Customer and Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership. Our global clients rely on our results-driven expertise and belief in excellence without compromise to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership, and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.

