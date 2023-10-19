Antonia Hock to Give the Opening Keynote on The Future of Luxury at Keller Williams Luxury Symposium 2023

Antonia J.A. Hock

Antonia J.A. Hock is a world-renowned expert and futurist in luxury, customer experience, and building experience-based brands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a world-renowned expert and futurist in luxury, customer experience, and building experience-based brands, will be presenting the opening keynote at Keller Williams Luxury Symposium 2023, which will be held on October 21 – 23 at The Arizona Biltmore Hotel, Phoenix, AZ.

“The concept of luxury experience has changed dramatically over the past few years. What was once innovative has now been relegated to the ‘new basics,’” said Hock. “Consumer desires, technology, and the science behind human connections have created a new frontier in luxury. Immersive experiences are the new battleground of brand identity.”

Open exclusively to members of KW Luxury; the 2023 Luxury Symposium provides an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to build their referral network and connect with leading luxury executives.

During her high-impact session, Luxury 2.0: Defining the Future of The Luxury Experience, Hock will explore how the landscape in luxury is changing and how the definition of a luxury experience is shifting rapidly as consumers transform their expectations to a whole new level around the engagement, understanding, and magic they expect from luxury providers. She will illuminate how the traditional ways of servicing and delighting luxury buyers are now the “new basics,” what was once a competitive advantage is now table stakes. Indeed, to stand out and captivate in the luxury experience economy requires a significant shift in strategy, tactics, and execution. Hock will also explore the gamut of new elements in luxury experiences and how these elements, when unlocked by a new mindset and shift in capabilities, will capture luxury consumers' loyalty, imagination, and pocketbook.

Hock is the Founder and CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm with practice areas dedicated to Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership Consulting. Before launching her firm, she spent six years as the Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly acclaimed articles for publications, including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

The KW Luxury Symposium 2023 is tailor-made to help attendees expand their understanding of clients’ needs and expectations to deliver more bespoke experiences and grow their luxury business.

“Keller Williams is known for exceptional service, innovation, and dedication to exceeding expectations across the luxury segment, and we consistently invest in being at the pinnacle of the experiences we deliver to our clients,” said Brady Sandahl, Director of Growth, KW Luxury. “When we selected our opening keynote, we knew that Antonia’s pioneering insights on the future of luxury would equip our agents to delight the most discerning luxury client,” said Sandahl.

Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is an international consulting firm whose consultants have a deep passion for Customer and Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership. Our global clients rely on our results-driven expertise and belief in excellence without compromise to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership, and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.