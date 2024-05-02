Antonia Hock to Keynote on Creating Unique Customer Experiences at The CSSA Napa Self-Storage Owner’s Conference 2024

Antonia J.A. Hock

Antonia J.A. Hock is a world-renowned expert and futurist in luxury, customer experience, and building experience-based brands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonia J.A. Hock, a world-renowned expert and futurist in luxury, customer experience, and building experience-based brands, will be presenting as the non-industry keynote speaker at the California Self Storage Association (CSSA) Napa Self-Storage Owner’s Conference 2024, which will be held on May 20 & 21 at The Meritage Resort & Spa/Grand Reserve, Napa, CA.

“All customers seeking storage space have stories and clear reasons for their need, so storage providers have such a unique opportunity to differentiate through exceptional service and memorable moments that really mean something to their clients. The competitive advantage for those that deliver these immersive, captivating, impeccable experiences is significant. I am excited that The CSSA is investing in this capability for their members during the summit.”, said Ms. Hock.

One of the two signature events for CSSA, The Napa Self-Storage Owner's Conference is held every May in the beautiful Napa Valley. It provides an opportunity for members to network and learn more about the important trends presently affecting the industry. This year’s theme will focus around how attendees can improve their business through technology and operations.

During her high-impact session, “Guiding Principles to Create Unique Customer Experiences: The Pay-Off of Differentiating in The Self-Storage Industry”, Ms. Hock will explore how the focus on the customer experience (CX) has become critical to growing and retaining clients across every industry and through every channel - with an emphasis on how these principles apply to the unique environment in the storage industry.

As an expert and a pioneer in the science behind customer experience, Antonia will discuss the concepts of signature experience journeys, the link between memory and experiences, and what defines outstanding service and experience, both today and in the future. Antonia’s high-energy, bold, and unapologetic style promises to inspire and equip the audience with actionable insights for excellence and innovation in their business. She will highlight the theme of the conference by presenting these strategies through the lens of technology enablement as well as onsite delivery.

Hock is the Founder and CEO of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm with practice areas dedicated to Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership Consulting. With an impressive career that spans over two decades of leadership roles at tech giants like Microsoft and HP, and six years as The Global Head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, Antonia brings a wealth of knowledge in building experience-based brands, implementing transformative service models, and spearheading organizational changes across various industries.

A sought-after consultant, thought leader, and keynote speaker, she has authored many highly acclaimed articles for publications, including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Insider, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

The Napa Self-Storage Owner’s Conference is tailor-made to help attendees expand their understanding of how technology and operations can be used to deliver more personalized experiences for their clients and grow their self-storage business.

“Since self-storage is a customer-oriented business, our members are always looking to improve their relationship with their storage customers. The rapid growth of technology brings new ways to improve business. We are excited to have Ms. Hock share her experiences with conference attendees on how technology can be used to enhance customer service. Any advantage our members have over their competitors will directly affect their occupancy and longevity of their customers.”, said Ross Hutchings, Executive Director, CSSA.

About The California Self-Storage Association ("CSSA")

The California Self-Storage Association ("CSSA") is a non-profit trade association for the Self-Storage Industry in the State of California. The CSSA’s mission is to promote a high standard of professionalism, to provide a unified voice for the Self-Storage Industry in the State of California, and to enhance the performance and quality of the services our industry has to offer, while providing leadership on issues which specifically affect our industry and state. More information can be found at www.californiaselfstorage.org.

About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates

Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is an international consulting firm whose consultants have a deep passion for Customer and Employee Experience, Brand Transformation, and Leadership. Our global clients rely on our results-driven expertise and belief in excellence without compromise to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership, and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.