Frances Jenett Lowe: A Life of Love and Infectious Generosity

Frances Jenett Lowe

June 18, 1934 – May 31, 2024

Frances Jenett Lowe passed away on May 31, 2024, peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89; only 18 days away from her 90th birthday. She was born to Albert and Cora Gee in De Queen, Arkansas on June 18, 1934. Frances was only 16 years old when her husband Jim first laid eyes on her. Never did he look at any others after that and were they married on July 9, 1951, in Vancouver, Washington. They settled in Blue Lake, where they raised three wonderful children, 2 sons and 1 daughter. They were blessed to build their dream home in Arcata where they tenderly cared for their 5 grandchildren. They were happily married for 51 years. When she lost her husband Jim in 2002, she focused all her attention on spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who was always available for her family. Frances will always be remembered for her love of gardening with special attention to her roses. Hummingbirds always brought that special smile to her face that people will remember her for. Her generous ways were infectious to all. Her love for family and her sisters was unsurmountable. Her and her sisters Wilma, Sally and Eunice had such an incredible bond that all sisters should have. She was able to spend most of the last 2 years of her life living with her Grandson Aaron, his wife Dakota and their 2 kids. Making special memories with her great-grandchildren that they will never forget.

She is survived by her son James Lowe and wife Ida, daughter Carol Beason, sister Eunice Richmond and her husband Robert always known as Bob. Grandchildren: Elizabeth Williams and her husband Justin, Sarah Beason, Jason Lowe and his wife Rhonda, Ashley Brown and her husband Brandon, Aaron Lowe and his wife Dakota. Along with 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Cora Gee, her husband Jim Lowe, one son David Lowe and grandson James Beason. Sisters Wilma Brown, Sally Wilson and her husband Cecil. Brothers Robert Gee and Donald Gee and his wife June.

Her wishes were no formal funeral services, just a simple grave side service which will be held on June 15, 2024, at 11:00am at the Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, which all friends and family are welcomed to attend. After service has concluded all are welcomed to join a small celebration of her life at Aaron and Dakotas home in Fortuna.