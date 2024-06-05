Fiscal Year 2025 State Budget Continues Important Investments in Higher Education

ILLINOIS, June 5 - Investments Will Help Close Equity Gaps and Increase Affordability





SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed the fiscal year 2025 state budget that includes a historic general funds appropriation of $2.6 billion for higher education, an increase of nearly $76 million (3 percent) compared to the previous fiscal year. Meaningful investments include operating funds increases of $24.6 million (2 percent) for public universities and $5.9 million (2 percent) for community colleges, plus a $10 million increase for the Monetary Award Program (MAP).

In addition to the meaningful investments in operating funds, the fiscal year 2025 state budget includes $575 million for the construction, repair and renovation of infrastructure on campuses across the state to offer equitable and high-quality learning experiences to every Illinois student. These funds are crucial in helping institutions continue and finish projects through Rebuild Illinois. Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in state history.

The state's fiscal year 2025 budget builds on the historic funding of higher education over the last several years, with fiscal year 2024's higher education budget representing the largest increase in higher education in two decades.

"The fiscal year 2025 higher education budget will allow us to continue increasing equitable and affordable access to higher education while removing barriers to access and completion," said Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) Chair Pranav Kothari. "The Board is committed to meeting the ambitious goals of the strategic plan and believes that continuing meaningful and measurable investments in higher education is crucial to developing an inclusive and thriving Illinois economy."

The state has continued important investments for the Pipeline for Advancement of the Healthcare (PATH) Workforce and Advanced Manufacturing and Electric Vehicle Technologies - both of which are workforce development initiatives to help meet the state's workforce needs in critical fields. The budget also includes new state funding for the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) scholarships, a statewide early childhood workforce program, which was previously funded by one-time federal funding.

The budget includes an increase of $10 million for the Monetary Award Program (MAP), bringing the total MAP appropriation to a historic high of $711 million. This supports the goal of increasing funding for MAP to $1 billion within 10 years as set out in the strategic plan for higher education in 2021. From 2019 to the fiscal year 2025 higher education budget, Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly have supported a 77% increase in MAP. The historic increases in MAP over the last five years have made significant inroads in affordability, allowing the state to offer a larger grant to more students from low-income households statewide.

"This budget builds on previous historic higher education investments and represents the state's commitment to providing more opportunities for students and making the state's higher education system more equitable," said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. "From ensuring students have equitable access to college to making sure students are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow, this budget will continue the progress we have made in implementing strategies outlined in the state's higher education strategic plan to close equity gaps."

"This budget again demonstrates Governor JB Pritzker's and the General Assembly's ongoing commitment to higher education for all students in Illinois, even during a more challenging budget year," said Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. "Funding for MAP at historic highs and for other state scholarships and grants administered by ISAC means more students who never imagined they could afford a postsecondary education will have the opportunity to get one. It also means that more students can graduate with less debt as they begin their careers with the skills they need to build the future they envision."

"Illinois community colleges are helping students meet their goals because the State of Illinois continues to invest in its programs and people that deliver quality education and training every day," said Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Executive Director Brian Durham. "This year's investment includes funding for workforce development and an increase in operating grants for community colleges to expand access to programs and training that is building today's workforce in Illinois. The continued commitment to our community colleges by Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly is already paying off for industries across the state."

The fiscal year 2025 state budget includes:

$24.6 million (2 percent) increase in operating funds for public universities

$5.9 million (2 percent) increase in operating funds for community colleges

$10 million increase for MAP

$50 million for AIM HIGH program for public university students

$30 million for new workforce development grants

$5 million in new state funds for the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE)

$8 million for the Minority Teachers of Illinois Scholarship to support minority teachers-in-training

Additionally, $575 million for deferred maintenance and construction through Rebuild Illinois:

$450 million for universities

$125 million for community colleges

The complete higher education budget for fiscal year 2025 can be accessed here.