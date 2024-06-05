TouchPoint One Report Examines the Role of Interdependence in Transforming CX Workforce Engagement Through Gamification
"The Untapped Power of Interdependence: Transforming CX Workforce Engagement Through Gamification" Highlights the Impact of TouchPoint One's A-GAME Leagues
A-GAME Leagues activates collaboration and shared purpose across the workforce continuum, enabling CX organizations to unlock their team's full potential and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of gamified performance management solutions for contact centers, has released a groundbreaking research brief titled "The Untapped Power of Interdependence: Transforming CX Workforce Engagement Through Gamification."
— Greg Salvato, CEO, TouchPoint One
The report showcases the transformative impact of TouchPoint One's A-GAME Leagues platform on employee engagement, collaboration, and performance in customer experience (CX) organizations. The research brief, based on real-world implementations at three diverse customer contact organizations, demonstrates how the A-GAME Leagues approach harnesses the power of gamification to foster interdependence, break down silos, and create a culture of shared purpose.
Key findings include:
• Agents participating in both standard and Xtreme teams exhibited a 200% increase in balanced scorecard performance compared to non-participants at a Fortune 50 healthcare company.
• At a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization, agents in both standard and Xtreme teams outperformed non-participants by 54%, while those in standard teams alone achieved a 21% improvement.
• A major receivables management provider saw a 76% drop in employee attrition, a 28% boost in balanced scores, and a 61% increase in total dollars collected after implementing A-GAME Leagues.
The research also features insights from leading CX executives, including Lissa Love, Chief Client Officer of Aucera, who shared, "As an executive with more years of experience than I care to admit, I can confidently say that participating in A-GAME Leagues has been one of the most personally fulfilling experiences of my career."
"This research brief is a testament to the untapped power of interdependence in driving CX workforce engagement and performance," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "By leveraging gamification to activate collaboration and shared purpose across the workforce continuum, A-GAME Leagues offers a proven path for CX organizations to unlock the full potential of their teams and deliver exceptional customer experiences."
The research brief incorporates findings from recent studies, including the 2024 Right Management report on the alarming disconnect between leaders' perceptions and the reality of employee engagement. It also draws upon academic research, such as the work of Widianto et al. (2022) on the bottom-up relationship between individual-level task interdependence, team identity, and performance.
To access the full research brief, "The Untapped Power of Interdependence: Transforming CX Workforce Engagement Through Gamification," visit https://bit.ly/4aQ2hFr. For more information on TouchPoint One and the A-GAME Leagues platform, visit www.touchpointone.com.
About TouchPoint One TouchPoint One is the leading provider of gamified performance management solutions for contact centers. The company's AI-powered Acuity platform enables CX organizations to enhance employee engagement, operational efficiency, and business outcomes through innovative gamification, performance analytics, and integrated coaching. To learn more, visit www.touchpointone.com.
