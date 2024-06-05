Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal No License
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4003410
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at approximately 1249 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, near Bump Road, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal No License
ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Michael Bowen
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Refused transport to hospital.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/5/2024, at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of US RT 7 and Bump Road in Clarendon.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Bowen) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Bowen) failed to maintain his lane of travel resulting in vehicle #1 exiting the east side of the roadway. Vehicle #1 struck rock ledge in the median and became overturned.
Operator #1 (Bowen) was found to be operating without a license after having been convicted of driving without a license within the last two years. Operator #1 (Bowen) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date. Additionally, Operator #1 (Bowen) was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (ticket) for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038 – driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Clarendon Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.