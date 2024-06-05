Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Criminal No License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4003410

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at approximately 1249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7, near Bump Road, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

ACCUSED/OPERATOR #1: Michael Bowen

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Refused transport to hospital.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/5/2024, at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of US RT 7 and Bump Road in Clarendon.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Bowen) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7. Operator #1 (Bowen) failed to maintain his lane of travel resulting in vehicle #1 exiting the east side of the roadway. Vehicle #1 struck rock ledge in the median and became overturned.

Operator #1 (Bowen) was found to be operating without a license after having been convicted of driving without a license within the last two years. Operator #1 (Bowen) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date. Additionally, Operator #1 (Bowen) was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (ticket) for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038 – driving on roadways laned for traffic.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Clarendon Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.