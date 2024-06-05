Submit Release
*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Southwest Robbery

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a robbery suspect.

On Friday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., the victim was walking near the intersection of M Street and Carrollsburg Place, Southwest. The first suspect physically assaulted the victim, took personal property, and fled the scene. A second suspect acted as a lookout and helped the first suspect complete the robbery. Moments later officers stopped and identified one of the suspects.

Previously, a 34-year-old Male of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Robbery.

The other suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photo below:

https://youtu.be/UaHIEYytOFo

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24082211

