National Driving School Inviting Richmond Community To Outdoor Meet-And-Greet
Coastline Academy Celebrating Entry Into Richmond With Raffle To Support Student Drivers
We are extremely excited to be opening our Richmond location, and we are looking forward to getting to know the local community through this event and beyond.”RICHMOND, TEXAS, UNITED, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastline Academy, America’s largest and fastest-growing driving school, is celebrating its recent entry into Richmond, Texas with an outdoor meet-and-greet. The event will feature music, games, a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, a raffle, and a $1000 donation to the Pecan Grove Fire Department.
— Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline Academy
Date: June 28th, 2024
Time: 11 am-1 pm
Location: 902 FM 359 Road, Richmond, Texas (location of Sam’s Driving School, recently acquired by Coastline Academy)
Activities will include family-friendly games as well as music and a refreshing Kona Ice food truck. Coastline personnel will be present to discuss the school’s offerings and answer any questions that community members may have.
Coastline will also be holding an exciting raffle for prospective driver’s ed students. Two lucky winners will each receive a complete teen driver’s ed package from Coastline Academy (valued at $600 each). It consists of an online or in-person classroom course AND 14 hours of driving training in a Coastline vehicle, with 7 hours spent behind the wheel and 7 hours observing another student, culminating in a road test. In addition to the raffle, Coastline will be presenting their donation to the Pecan Grove Fire Dept., a pillar of the community whose commitment to public safety mirrors Coastline’s own core values.
“We are extremely excited to be opening our Richmond location, and we are looking forward to getting to know the local community through this event and beyond,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Coastline Academy. “Though we are a national driving school, maintaining a locally focused approach is one of our core values, and getting to know the members of the communities we are serving face-to-face is deeply important to us. This event is a perfect opportunity to let the Richmond community know how excited we are to carry the legacy of educational excellence established by Sam’s Driving School forward into the future.”
A California-based company, Coastline currently has thousands of locations across seven states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, and Texas). Founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes, the company offers DMV-certified Driver’s Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction with highly certified and independently screened instructors. Coastline combines streamlined convenience with top-notch quality of education, offering online booking and free home pickup services as well as a rigorous curriculum complete with digital lesson reports to help students maximize the value of each lesson.
In addition to their high quality of education, Coastline Academy is also known for its unique growth strategy. The company prides itself on its ability to achieve rapid growth through acquisitions while maintaining a local focus. The current driver’s education system offers little in the way of natural succession planning for driving school owners, a problem which, Coastline remedies by offering an easier path to retirement for local school owners. The company is also committed to supporting existing staff and maintaining close ties with the community while simultaneously modernizing each school’s operations.
“I think that this event will be the perfect way to welcome Coastline Academy into Richmond,” says Sam Hamman, owner of Sam’s Driving School. “Over the years, we’ve developed close ties with the Richmond community, and I am confident that Coastline will carry on this legacy.”
About Coastline Academy
Coastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc.com. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 100,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 55,000 5-star reviews. The company combines modern technology with rigorous safety standards to deliver a learning experience that is personalized, safe, and efficient.
Darryl Brisebois
MackaseyHoward Communications
+1 514-718-4171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok