AKTI to Exhibit at Blade Show
Organization will be at the year's biggest knife showCODY, WY, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI), the leading voice of the knife industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Blade Show in Atlanta, Georgia. AKTI will have a booth (#23) on the show floor from June 7-9, showcasing its commitment to education, information, and advocacy for the knife community.
“Blade Show is a premier event for knife enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals,” said Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI. “We are thrilled to be a part of this annual event and connect with a diverse audience passionate about knives and edged tools.”
At the AKTI booth, attendees can:
- Learn about AKTI’s mission to ensure the responsible use and ownership of knives and edged tools.
- Gain insights into current knife laws and legislation.
- Discover educational resources on knife safety.
- Meet with AKTI representatives and discuss industry issues.
About the Blade Show
The Blade Show is the world’s largest knife event, featuring hundreds of exhibitors showcasing knives, cutlery, edged tools, and related products. The event attracts knife enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals from around the globe.
