The Government of Saskatchewan Holds 2024 Business Expo and Procurement Forum

CANADA, June 5 - Released on June 5, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan Business Expo and Procurement Forum is taking place at the International Trade Center at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (1700 Elphinstone Street) in Regina, Saskatchewan, on June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This event brings together current and prospective suppliers with public sector organizations representing executive government, Crown corporations, and the MASH sector (municipalities, advanced education, school divisions and health care).

"We are excited to welcome businesses from across Saskatchewan to connect with stakeholders from industry and public sector owners in Saskatchewan at this forum," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Keeping an open dialogue with industry is a major priority as we focus on delivering on the roadmap for a growing province and a strong economy."

This event includes a reverse tradeshow with public sector owner booths that vendors can explore. This opportunity offers Saskatchewan businesses and vendors the opportunity to connect face-to-face, build relationships and foster understanding with key public sector representatives.

"Our ministry is committed to following best practices and working collaboratively with industry to procure goods, services and construction," Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement Chief Procurement Officer Karen Cossitt said. "We are dedicated to transparency, accountability and value for money in every procurement we support."

Join us to learn about current and future procurement opportunities in Saskatchewan and what's unique about public sector procurement. Learn about and prepare for upcoming public sector opportunities and best practices to bid on them. Hear about public sector procurement priorities at discussion panels and presentations.

