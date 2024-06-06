THE SAFE HAVEN FOR NEWBORNS APP IS REACHING ACROSS STATE LINES
Students Can Earn Their Community Service Hours Remotely
Since we first launched the App in 2018, over 1,900 students have submitted very inspiring and creative projects.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safe Haven for Newborns Community Service App is the brainchild of Nick Silverio, founder of the nonprofit The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, to get high school and higher education students engaged and spread the word of the Foundation’s mission; to end infant abandonment. The App was designed so students can fulfill their community service hours requirements from home. Once the school administrator has approved the use of the App, the student can select from three options; or do all three. Students can create A Safe Haven for Newborns awareness video, write A Safe Haven for Newborns article to be used in the monthly newsletter, and create A Safe Haven for Newborns poster.
— Nick Silverio, Founder
Each option allocates sufficient hours to complete the project. “Since we first launched the App in 2018, over 1,900 students have submitted very inspiring and creative projects. Students can work as a group or singly. If the students prefer to work as a team, each will be credited with the hours assigned to their selection,” said Silverio.
With the end of the school year around the corner, students can continue to earn their community service hours through the summer months. The student will first need to download the free A Safe Haven for Newborns Community Service App from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, register with the Foundation, and select the project and follow the guidelines. A certificate of participation and the credit hours earned will be sent once the project is submitted and approved by the Foundation. “You can be as creative as you would like,” said Silverio.
Through dedication and grassroots efforts, there has been a steady decline over the years of abandonment in the state of Florida. This can be attributed to the success the Safe Haven for Newborns program is having in reaching their target audience. The Foundation is active in community outreach events and raising statewide public awareness and education campaigns. “The generally accepted stereotype of a person who abandons a newborn infant is that of a teenage, underprivileged mother. However, our experience of over 23 years shows this is a tragedy crossing all categories of age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status,” said Silverio. The Foundation’s 24/7 multilingual and confidential helpline receives an average of 2,000 calls annually ranging in ages from as young as 13 years old to adult women in their forties.
Safe Haven for Newborns addresses the escalating crisis of infant abandonment by providing non-judgmental help and resources. All services are offered at no cost to the girls, women dealing with the unexpected pregnancy in all 67 Florida counties. Some of the referral services include counseling, medical related issues, baby necessities, women’s shelters, abuse issues, and suicide calls for the county they live in.
To date, 402 infants have been saved from abandonment; 392 in Florida, nine in other states, and one in Honduras. For more information on how you can make a difference in the life of an unborn child, visit the A Safe Haven for Newborns website.
ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATION
The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit www.safehaven@asafehavenfornewborns.com.
