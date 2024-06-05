Thematic Review on Local Peacebuilding launched

The 2022 Thematic Review on Local Peacebuilding, commissioned by the UN Peacebuilding Support Office, in partnership with PeaceNexus Foundation and UN Volunteers programme, is informed by youth-led primary research in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kyrgyzstan and the Western Balkans, and explores how ‘local’ peacebuilding is conceptualized and approached, what factors enable or inhibit the effectiveness of local-level peacebuilding interventions, and how the Peacebuilding Fund and other donors can support local actors better.