ecfirst Leads with AI, HITRUST, and CMMC at TechConnect World
Innovative Platforms for AI Risk and Defense Department CMMCWAUKEE, IA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future is now. ecfirst, an Authorized CMMC C3PAO, RPO, LTP, LPP, a leading provider of AI, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo, June 17-18, 2024.
Leading with AI cyber defense at its core, ecfirst is focused on a mission to assess and manage client compliance with global mandates, including NIST and ISO, to secure business data and assets.
At Booth 530, ecfirst will showcase its cutting-edge cybersecurity and compliance solutions, designed to empower organizations to navigate the complex landscape of data security and regulatory compliance confidently. With a team of subject matter experts, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and learn more about ecfirst's comprehensive suite of services.
"We are humbled to share our insight on AI and cyber risk at the TechConnect World Conference and Expo," said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. "This event presents an opportunity for ecfirst to share and learn about assessment and managing risk across the areas of AI, HITRUST, NIST, and CMMC."
Get Ahead with AI and CMMC Assessment & Training
ecfirst encourages attendees to stop by Booth 530 to learn about the latest AI, certificate training, and assessment service offerings based on NIST and ISO AI standards. Further, visitors of Booth 530 are eligible to win a free or heavily discounted Ceritifed CMMC Professional (CCP) or Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) training class with ecfirst.
About ecfirst
Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight and best practices implemented.
ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz.
About TechConnect
For over 20 years, the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo has connected top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end-users and prospectors. The 2024 TechConnect World Innovation event includes the annual SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference, AI TechConnect, and the TechConnect Technical Program - more than 35 world-class technical symposiums, and the Nanotech Conference Series – the world's largest and longest-running nanotechnology event.
Since its inception, TechConnect has published over 10,000 technical papers through these joint programs, connected over 20,000 innovations with industry partners, provided prospecting to most Fortune 500 technology companies, and supported almost every U.S. Science and Technology agency, including the National Nanotechnology Initiative.
Peter Harvey
Client Executive Contact
Peter.Harvey@ecfirst.com