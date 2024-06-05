Submit Release
Pipe Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 44 Between Creston and Imlay

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 3, 2024

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, work will begin at various locations along S.D. Highway 44 between Creston and Imlay for pipe repairs and replacements. Traffic will be limited to a single lane with a stop control configuration around the pipe replacement locations. Flaggers will guide traffic through the work area when operations are being conducted on the shoulder and outside of the roadway.

This work is part a of $4.1 million project that will repair or replace drainage pipe along Highway 44 and S.D. Highway 34 in western South Dakota. Work on the Highway 34 project is nearly complete.

The prime contractor is Simon Contractors of Rapid City, SD. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

