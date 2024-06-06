Business Reporter: Striking a balance between shrinking carbon footprints and energy security
Software and domain expertise that can empower businesses to deliver on their pledgesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Rasha Hasaneen, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer at Aspen Technology talks about how the energy sector must strike a balance between energy security, affordability and sustainability. With one thousand large companies committed to establishing emission-reduction targets and more than three hundred and forty setting net-zero targets across their value chains, the business sector is increasingly working to address the environmental impact of their operations. There is also a growing consensus that the transition from fossil fuels to green energy must accelerate, and the oil and gas industry will continue to play an important role in enhancing energy security by ensuring reliable supplies in parallel with the transition to green energy. In turn, consumers of energy around the world want a green future, one that ensures secure and reliable energy supplies while lifting billions out of poverty.
Although it’s a complex balancing act, technology is the link that can ensure that all the major sustainability and energy security criteria are met at the same time. AspenTech’s proprietary software and the company’s profound domain knowledge are essential tools that businesses can rely on to deliver on their sustainability targets and net-zero pledges.
To learn more about how technology and AspenTech’s experts can enable delivery on reliable, secure, green energy targets, read the article.
