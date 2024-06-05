Bauer Media wins Best Innovation Award at BSME Talent Awards 2024

Grazia CASA received the Best Innovation award at the prestigious BSME Talent Awards 2024, celebrated last night at a glamorous ceremony at 100 Wardour Street in London.

Grazia CASA was awarded Best Innovation for its editorial innovation and brand-building initiative, with BSME judges applauding the launch as “a bold proposition amid the current climate in the print industry but the team pulled it off with aplomb, with eye-catching spreads and resulting sales that demonstrated a clear execution of both commercial and brand strategy.”

Hattie Brett, Editor of Grazia said: “It’s so exciting to win a BSME award for innovation for a new print product – something you don’t necessarily expect to hear in our industry at the moment! It’s validation that Grazia’s ability to stay close to our audience is what helps us succeed: in this case seeing evidence that our ABC1 woman was increasingly obsessed with interiors. Massive credit to my team, who created an entire new proposition in a matter of months. And did it, as the judges said, with such beauty and spirit.”

Speaking on the awards success, Helen Morris, Co-CEO of UK Publishing said: “Congratulations to the Grazia team and to all the individuals involved in Grazia CASA for being recognised at the distinguished BSME Talent Awards. The launch of Grazia CASA reflects remarkable creativity and innovation, affirming our leading role in the UK publishing industry.”

