Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,953 in the last 365 days.

Bauer Media wins Best Innovation Award at BSME Talent Awards 2024

Grazia CASA received the Best Innovation award at the prestigious BSME Talent Awards 2024, celebrated last night at a glamorous ceremony at 100 Wardour Street in London.

Grazia CASA was awarded Best Innovation for its editorial innovation and brand-building initiative, with BSME judges applauding the launch as “a bold proposition amid the current climate in the print industry but the team pulled it off with aplomb, with eye-catching spreads and resulting sales that demonstrated a clear execution of both commercial and brand strategy.”

Hattie Brett, Editor of Grazia said: “It’s so exciting to win a BSME award for innovation for a new print product – something you don’t necessarily expect to hear in our industry at the moment! It’s validation that Grazia’s ability to stay close to our audience is what helps us succeed: in this case seeing evidence that our ABC1 woman was increasingly obsessed with interiors. Massive credit to my team, who created an entire new proposition in a matter of months. And did it, as the judges said, with such beauty and spirit.”

Speaking on the awards success, Helen Morris, Co-CEO of UK Publishing said: “Congratulations to the Grazia team and to all the individuals involved in Grazia CASA for being recognised at the distinguished BSME Talent Awards. The launch of Grazia CASA reflects remarkable creativity and innovation, affirming our leading role in the UK publishing industry.”  

– ENDS –
For further press information, please contact:
Jyoti Mand – Senior Communications Executive, Bauer Media UK
jyoti.mand@bauermedia.co.uk

About Bauer Media UK
Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

You just read:

Bauer Media wins Best Innovation Award at BSME Talent Awards 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more