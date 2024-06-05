Homestyle Direct Announces Power Drink, EccoBox Packaging and Refreshing Summer Menu Items

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait with Sweet Pancake Bites Southwest Omelet

Purple Ribbon Meals, More Sauces, Sweet Treats, and Simplified Meal Prep Also Unveiled

We are delighted to reduce our carbon footprint. It demonstrates our commitment to and alignment with our core value of Community.” — Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Direct, a leading provider of medically tailored meals for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries with food insecurity or specific dietary needs, including diabetes, renal disease, gluten intolerance, heart disease and other chronic conditions, announces the new Power Drink, Summer Menu, EccoBox Packaging, purple ribbon meal identifiers, more sauces, extra sweet treats, and simplified meal prep.

“As summer is near, we are excited to introduce a change in our meal supplement. It’s called Power Drink and is designed to provide hydration as well as Vitamin A, C, Calcium, protein, and carbohydrates,” said Lisa Johnson, Homestyle Direct’s Registered Dietitian and Culinary Arts and Menu Development Manager.

Speaking of meals, Homestyle Direct has created nine new healthy and delicious summer menu items, including:

Southwest Omelet: Folded egg omelet topped with tomato chunks, cheese, spices and roasted peppers and onions.

Salmon Benedict: English muffin topped with salmon, asparagus tips and hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry: Diced chicken and pineapple with teriyaki sauce over ancient grain rice mix.

Swedish Meatballs: Beef and chicken meatballs with savory sauce over penne pasta.

Salmon Casserole: Salmon mixed with penne, spinach, peas, and sauce.

Shrimp ala King: Shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce with bacon and mushrooms, onions and green pepper served over white rice.

Pork Sweet and Sour: Tempura pork, pineapple and vegetables in a sweet and sour sauce.

Cheesy Vegetable Plate: Assorted vegetables covered with cheese sauce.

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait with Sweet Pancake Bites and an egg bite.

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Homestyle Direct is also introducing the EccoBox Packaging, a new sturdy cooler and box system that is reusable, features handles, and keeps meals frozen in transit. It’s insulated to perform, while also being biodegradable (92 percent of the original volume over just four years.)

"We are delighted to reduce our carbon footprint," said Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct. "It demonstrates our commitment to and alignment with our core value of Community.”

Homestyle Direct is also pleased to announce more simplified meal prep tips and the new purple ribbon meal identifier to help cancer patients easily locate healthy meals that are higher in calories and protein.

“These purple ribbon meals are designed to provide nourishing, strength-building nutrients needed to support wellness and overall health,” said Lisa Johnson.

More of what customers love will also be released this summer, including: larger servings of gravies and sauces and two new sweet treats: the peanut butter chocolate rice crispy bars and mini chocolate chip cookies.

About Homestyle Direct: Your Health. Your Meals. Your Choice.

Since 1997, Homestyle Direct has been serving home-delivered meals to families around the U.S. Today, the company empowers health equity by offering a wide variety of medically tailored meals to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, guaranteeing choice in every meal to support a healthy lifestyle and ensure food security. With a licensed registered dietitian, each carefully medically tailored meal combines taste, nutrition, choice and convenience. Members under managed care programs receive meals fully covered by Medicaid or Medicare Advantage. To learn more visit: http://homestyledirect.com/

