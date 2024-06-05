Linqia and Snapchat Partner to Bring Deeper Creator Insights to Influencer Marketing Campaigns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqia, the premier influencer marketing partner for the world's leading brands, announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to enable Linqia clients to leverage Snapchat's powerful creator insights to elevate their influencer marketing campaigns.
The partnership will allow brands to tap into the vast Snapchat creator community, something otherwise unavailable to them. Linqia partners will have access to important data on creators' audiences and content performance when selecting their partners.
Brands have historically cited creator identification as a top challenge with influencer marketing investments. This partnership will provide brands with the data and resources to partner with creators best suited to carry their message and engage their target consumers.
Snapchat’s Creator API will be integrated directly into Linqia’s Resonate platform, the company’s proprietary technology that facilitates and simplifies the execution of end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns. Resonate will couple its creator discovery dataset with Snapchat, providing brands with comprehensive metrics, including audience demographics, engagement rates, and content performance.
"Our partnership with Snapchat is bringing more data and insights to the all-important task of picking the right creator partners," said Daniel Schotland, COO of Linqia. Snapchat's wealth of creator insights round out our already data-rich Resonate platform. Understanding and making partnership decisions based on this data will help our clients optimize their campaigns to drive meaningful business results."
Snapchat’s creator insights combined with Linqia's innovative platform create a groundbreaking new way to find influencer partners by:
-Identifying the most relevant influencers for their target audience.
-Measuring the effectiveness of influencer campaigns with granular analytics.
-Optimizing content strategies based on real-time performance data.
-Maximizing ROI by aligning campaigns with consumer preferences and trends.
"Snapchat is such a unique platform in the consumers we reach and how they interact with creators,” says Noah Wieseneck, Senior Manager of Partnerships at Snap. "We’re excited that Linqia customers can now partner with the Snapchat creator community, in a way that is authentic to the platform and work with the team at Linqia to stand out on Snapchat with their creator partnerships."
Linqia says they have executed over 5,000 campaigns for over 650 brands in the company’s 10+ year history and that Snapchat is starting to play a more significant role in brand-integrated strategies. The integration of Snapchat's creator insights into the Linqia platform is now available to all clients. To learn more about how to activate with creators on Snapchat, head to https://www.linqia.com/linqia-snapchat/.
About Linqia:
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. As a full-service, tech-enabled platform, Linqia handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands, from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.
Keith Bendes
The partnership will allow brands to tap into the vast Snapchat creator community, something otherwise unavailable to them. Linqia partners will have access to important data on creators' audiences and content performance when selecting their partners.
Brands have historically cited creator identification as a top challenge with influencer marketing investments. This partnership will provide brands with the data and resources to partner with creators best suited to carry their message and engage their target consumers.
Snapchat’s Creator API will be integrated directly into Linqia’s Resonate platform, the company’s proprietary technology that facilitates and simplifies the execution of end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns. Resonate will couple its creator discovery dataset with Snapchat, providing brands with comprehensive metrics, including audience demographics, engagement rates, and content performance.
"Our partnership with Snapchat is bringing more data and insights to the all-important task of picking the right creator partners," said Daniel Schotland, COO of Linqia. Snapchat's wealth of creator insights round out our already data-rich Resonate platform. Understanding and making partnership decisions based on this data will help our clients optimize their campaigns to drive meaningful business results."
Snapchat’s creator insights combined with Linqia's innovative platform create a groundbreaking new way to find influencer partners by:
-Identifying the most relevant influencers for their target audience.
-Measuring the effectiveness of influencer campaigns with granular analytics.
-Optimizing content strategies based on real-time performance data.
-Maximizing ROI by aligning campaigns with consumer preferences and trends.
"Snapchat is such a unique platform in the consumers we reach and how they interact with creators,” says Noah Wieseneck, Senior Manager of Partnerships at Snap. "We’re excited that Linqia customers can now partner with the Snapchat creator community, in a way that is authentic to the platform and work with the team at Linqia to stand out on Snapchat with their creator partnerships."
Linqia says they have executed over 5,000 campaigns for over 650 brands in the company’s 10+ year history and that Snapchat is starting to play a more significant role in brand-integrated strategies. The integration of Snapchat's creator insights into the Linqia platform is now available to all clients. To learn more about how to activate with creators on Snapchat, head to https://www.linqia.com/linqia-snapchat/.
About Linqia:
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. As a full-service, tech-enabled platform, Linqia handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands, from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.
Keith Bendes
Linqia
hello@linqia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok