Linqia Launches Retail Media Offering to Bring Social-First Creator Storytelling into the Shopper Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the leading independent influencer marketing agency, today announced the launch of a first of its kind influencer retail media offering.Brands are projected to spend $60B in the U.S. on retail media in 2025, yet most of the content is just repurposed brand ads that are not best for retail environments. Linqia’s offering means that brands can work with passionate, influential shoppers to create retail specific content (in and out of store), fully optimized for retail media placements.The new offering is designed to bring the power of creator storytelling into retail ecosystems across any retailer including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and more.By inspiring trust, sparking purchases, and showing how to use the product in new or creative ways, creator content on retail media networks is already proving to deliver better results than brand content used in those same environments. In a global media study by Ispos, 71% of consumers made a purchase within days of seeing creator content on Meta.At Albertsons Media Collective, we’re always looking for innovative ways to connect with our customers in meaningful moments, and we’ve seen firsthand how creator-led content can transform the shopper experience,” said Liz Roche, VP of Media & Measurement at Albertsons Media Collective. “Linqia’s creator-led retail media offering brings a fresh, authentic approach to storytelling that resonates with today’s shoppers, whether they’re browsing online or walking our aisles. In our Lunar New Year activation with Linqia, engagement rates were more than four times higher on Facebook and triple on Instagram. That’s proof that authentic storytelling isn’t just engaging — it’s a performance driver for brands.Creator retail media campaigns can reach shoppers wherever they are, including and beyond the walls of social media. Be it CTV, digital out-of-home, in-store screens, and more—wherever retail media can be served, creator content can be integrated.“Shoppers expect more than a logo and a tagline—they want content that feels real, relevant, and human,” said Daniel Schotland, COO of Linqia. “By combining the authenticity of creators with the precision of retail media network targeting, we’re helping brands capture attention and convert it into measurable sales.”How It Works:1. Creator-Led Content: Linqia taps an extensive network of creators, tailored by retailer and category such as food and beverage or household essentials, to create retail specific content.2. Retail Media Integration: Through partnerships with leading retail media networks, Linqia runs that creator content natively within retail ad ecosystems.3. Closed-Loop Measurement: Retail media networks provide attribution and sales lift data, giving brands a clear picture of ROI.With Linqia’s Retail Media offering, brands can finally harness the power of influencer content inside of the retail environment, creating campaigns that not only perform, but also build long-term loyalty. To learn more, reach out to hello@linqia.com today.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

