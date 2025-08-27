Linqia Unveils Resonate Studio, Helping Brands Scale Influencer Content Across Every Marketing Channel

Linqia Launches Resonate Studio to Help Brands Scale Influencer Content Across Every Channel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, today announced the launch of Resonate Studio, a powerful new video editing solution to adapt and optimize influencer content for any marketing channel.The release marks the latest advancement in Linqia’s rapidly expanding suite of AI-powered tools designed to supercharge every phase of influencer marketing—from planning to execution to content reuse.Resonate Studio gives users the ability to edit influencer videos directly within Linqia’s platform. This includes the ability to change the size and spec of the content, add overlays, cut down the length and edit for shorter clips, and more.“A single influencer campaign can power an entire marketing engine,” says Keith Bendes, Chief Strategy Officer at Linqia. “The challenge many brands face is that they don’t have the resources or know how to actually take the content from creators and optimize it for different channels and placements like CTV, DOOH, OLV, display, and other paid social formats.”With an intuitive interface and robust feature set, users do not need to be experienced editors to be able to optimize their content. This means that brands can quickly repurpose creator content for any channel—turning a single influencer post into a full-fledged, multi-platform content engine.Some of the core editing tools within Resonate Studio include:- Quick edits, trims, and timeline editing with a range of transitions and fades- Overlays of additional media, including uploaded assets, stock images, GIFs, videos, and stickers- Animated text overlays, brand logos, and captions- Managing subtitles via manual entry or upload of .SRT files- Adjusting volume, applying filters/effects, and experimenting with animation features- Changing aspect ratios to match specs across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, CTV, DOOH, and more- Once edited, content can be exported instantly, enabling teams to create asset packs ready for deployment across their entire media mix—including brand channels, paid social, display ads, online video, Connected TV, Digital Out-of-Home, and more.“With Resonate Studio, we’re not just streamlining video editing, we’re unlocking the full potential of influencer content,” said Daniel Schotland, Chief Operating Officer at Linqia. “This tool empowers our clients to move faster, stay on-brand, and scale their best-performing creator content to drive performance across every touchpoint.”The launch of Resonate Studio follows Linqia’s recent rollout of two flagship AI features, Brief AI and Conversation Analytics, both of which are actively improving campaign workflows and performance. According to early data, brands using these tools are launching campaigns 20% faster and seeing 1.8x higher engagement, thanks to smarter content briefing and real-time audience insights.As AI continues to impact how influencer marketers are executing campaigns, Resonate Studio is a clear demonstration that the channel is not constrained to social, and that the impact of creator partnerships for brands is extending far beyond their feeds.To learn more about Resonate Studio or request a demo, visit www.linqia.com About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

