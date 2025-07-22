Linqia Introduces Brief AI as Part of Broader Influencer Marketing AI Push

Linqia Unveils AI Tools for Faster, Smarter Influencer Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, has announced a powerful suite of AI tools designed to redefine how marketers plan, execute, and analyze influencer campaigns.The announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s release of two key features, Brief AI and Conversation Analytics - specifically designed to supercharge campaign efficiency and effectiveness for brands and agencies.Both features are now available within Linqia’s proprietary Resonate technology platform, and Linqia says that they are already seeing campaigns launch 20% faster and deliver 1.8x higher engagement due to accelerated workflows and optimized briefing.Brief AI:Brief AI leverages advanced prompt engineering and generative AI to read, extract, and organize campaign details - including creative strategy, brand guidelines, and product details - into a structured, creator-ready brief in seconds. The feature intelligently adapts to each client’s preferred format and tone, ensuring briefs are not only complete and clear but also align with brand standards.“Brief AI represents a major leap forward in automation and usability,” said Daniel Schotland, Chief Operating Officer at Linqia. “It gives marketing teams a strong, editable starting point, cutting down hours of manual work while still allowing for full customization and control.”Conversation Analytics:In tandem with Brief AI, Linqia is also introducing Conversation Analytics, an AI-powered tool that gives clients and teams a real-time pulse on how audiences are reacting to campaign content. This feature continuously monitors social conversations to identify emerging themes, sentiment shifts, and intent signals.The tool provides insight into not just emotive sentiment (positive, negative), but also consumers' intent behind their reactions - i.e. are comments focused on awareness, perception, purchase intent, or completely irrelevant to the product/service.At the conclusion of each influencer activation, Linqia partners receive an AI-generated comment summary with key takeaways and qualitative insights along with recommendations from Linqia's team on how these insights should inform the brand's future strategy.“With Conversation Analytics, our customers are already seeing the benefits of the new workflow flow being a huge time-saver, and the AI-generated summaries have been especially helpful for kickstarting ideation and identifying white space,” said Schotland. “Even the negative comments are seen as valuable, because it’s giving brands clearer visibility into pain points and opportunities to improve.”Broader AI Suite:Brief AI and Conversation Analytics are two new features, both of which ladder up into Linqia’s holistic AI suite, which the company says focuses on addressing four key areas.1. Finding better influencers. Using image and text recognition, performance modeling and similarity scoring, AI helps identify creators who not only fit the brand but are most likely to deliver results.2. Generating better content. AI doesn’t just speed up the process—it makes it smarter. It generates clear, creator-friendly briefs and tailors messaging to align with each influencer’s unique style and past performance. The result is authentic, high-performing creative that is tailored to specific target audiences.3. Extending the value of that content. Influencer content shouldn't be one-and-done. AI identifies the strongest storylines within creator content and adapts them for paid placements across online video, connected TV, digital-out-of-home and beyond, turning influencer posts into a multi-channel content engine.4. Deriving actionable insights. Look beyond surface-level metrics by having AI analyze audience sentiment and engagement to uncover what’s really driving performance. This gives marketers the insights they need to optimize both influencer selection and content strategy.“On the whole, AI is still incredibly buzzworthy”, says Schotland, “which means many people using it are still playing around with basic features. AI can provide a lot of value by streamlining workflow, but ultimately, that is just window dressing if it doesn't actually solve fundamental problems.”Linqia says they will be releasing more AI features in the coming year to build upon the current toolset, and bring brand new functionality to brands that they’ve never had access to with their influencer partnerships.To learn more about how these AI features can be applied to your influencer marketing campaigns, reach out to hello@linqia.com.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

