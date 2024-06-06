NedGraphics Announce Exclusive Webinar in Partnership with Adobe® and Epson Europe

Join the NedGraphics Exclusive Webinar in Partnership with Adobe® and Epson Europe on June 25, 2024

Join us on June 25, 2024

NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NedGraphics, in collaboration with Adobe® and Epson Europe, is announcing a webinar designed to address the digital textile printing process. Titled "From Sketch to Print: The End-to-End Print Textile Journey," this event aims to transform the entire process—from designing printed fabrics to producing them—into a reliable, predictable, and high-quality workflow.

Webinar Details:

Date: June 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM EST / 5:00 PM CET

Duration: 1-hour

Registration: https://nedgraphics.com/news/from-sketch-to-print-webinar/

Event Highlights:

This one-hour session is designed for textile printing professionals seeking to:

● Explore design possibilities with a reliable digital workflow that supports continuous development.

● Enhance efficiency and predictability by streamlining production for manageable results, allowing more focus on creative evolution.

● Ensure consistent, high-quality prints that accurately reflect the intended vision.

Featured Speakers:

Mike Scrutton

Director – Print Technology and Strategy, Adobe®

Mike will delve into how Adobe® PDF is transforming textile printing workflows, applicable to roll-to-roll, cut & sew, and direct-to-garment printing. With over 30 years in the printing industry and leadership in Adobe’s® Print organization, Mike provides a comprehensive view of how PDF technology can empower the digital textile printing processes. As Director of Print Technology and Strategy at Adobe®, Mike leads initiatives focused on digital textile printing. He has been with Adobe® since 1997, contributing to innovations in PDF, color, printing, and end-to-end design-to-manufacture technology. Based in San Jose, California, he frequently collaborates with brands, vendors, and partners worldwide to drive digital printing forward.

Duncan Ferguson

Vice President, Commercial and Industrial, Epson Europe B.V.

Duncan Ferguson is Vice President responsible for professional printing and robotics for Epson in Europe and Country Manager for Epson UK.

Joining Epson as Head of Pro-Graphics for Europe in 2003, he quickly established Epson’s UltraChrome ink as the leading professional graphics ink set for both the independent professional and the production-oriented Commercial Printer. Duncan has held a number of senior management roles at Epson covering professional printing, labels, signage, textiles and more recently, robotics. He began his career at Shell Chemicals in customer service and technical sales and later moved to Kodak where he was responsible for sales and services within the professional, healthcare and digital imaging sectors in the UK and Europe. Duncan has a degree in Chemistry from the University of Durham.

Frank Maeder

Incoming President & Vice President of Product, NedGraphics

With over 20 years in graphic technology, Frank Maeder's customer-focused approach and innovative drive are instrumental in developing industry-leading products at NedGraphics. His expertise across software, hardware, and services positions him as a trusted advocate for leveraging technology to tackle business challenges and uncover new opportunities. Frank has held various global roles across Europe and beyond, excelling in technical sales, professional services, product development, and strategy. His distinguished career includes working with leading firms like Creo, Eastman Kodak, X-Rite Pantone, and Epson Europe. Now, at NedGraphics, Frank is creating products that exceed industry standards and benefit clients across multiple industries.

This webinar provides textile printing professionals with an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding and oversee every aspect of production, from design to final print, within a reliable workflow.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit https://nedgraphics.com/news/from-sketch-to-print-webinar/

