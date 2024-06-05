Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,959 in the last 365 days.

Paving operations to begin on WYO 59 north of Wright

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor McGarvin Moberly will begin a mill and overlay with wearing course project on WYO 59 north of Wright between mile markers 77 and 83 the week of June 10 – weather allowing.

Work will be completed under traffic with lane closures, head-to-head traffic, reduced speeds, and flagging, and it is expected to take four to six weeks to complete, weather and schedule allow. Traffic should also expect uneven, milled surfaces.

WYO 59 is a heavily traveled truck route for many mining companies and sees a high volume of heavy truck traffic.  With the addition of construction through this area, WYDOT reminds motorists to pay extra attention while driving through construction zones – stay alert, avoid distractions such as cell phone use, obey posted signs and speed limits, and watch for construction equipment entering the work zone. 

You just read:

Paving operations to begin on WYO 59 north of Wright

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more