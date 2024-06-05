Paving operations to begin on WYO 59 north of Wright

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor McGarvin Moberly will begin a mill and overlay with wearing course project on WYO 59 north of Wright between mile markers 77 and 83 the week of June 10 – weather allowing.

Work will be completed under traffic with lane closures, head-to-head traffic, reduced speeds, and flagging, and it is expected to take four to six weeks to complete, weather and schedule allow. Traffic should also expect uneven, milled surfaces.

WYO 59 is a heavily traveled truck route for many mining companies and sees a high volume of heavy truck traffic. With the addition of construction through this area, WYDOT reminds motorists to pay extra attention while driving through construction zones – stay alert, avoid distractions such as cell phone use, obey posted signs and speed limits, and watch for construction equipment entering the work zone.