Huddle House Franchise Breaks Opening Week Records in Arkansas
Local entrepreneurs lead the charge on impressive debut in GreenbrierGREENBRIER, AR, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the fast-growing all-day breakfast franchise founded in 1964, had a notable opening week in Greenbrier, Arkansas, setting new brand records. Owned and operated by Jason and Sarah Everett, Greenbrier’s inaugural week saw unprecedented sales, beating the previous opening day sales record by $1,100.
“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we've received from the Greenbrier community during our opening week,” said Jason Everett, Greenbrier Huddle House franchise owner. “We're grateful for our local team’s hard work and commitment to strong customer service. With this incredible momentum, we're excited to carry forward and see what other milestones we can claim.”
Not stopping at opening day, the Greenbrier restaurant had the highest opening week sales in Huddle House history, surpassing the runner-up by an impressive $5,000.
“The remarkable opening of the Greenbrier location is a testament to the lasting appeal of the Huddle House brand and the unwavering dedication of our franchise partners,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Huddle House. “We extend our congratulations to Jason and Sarah Everett on their exceptional opening and we eagerly anticipate their continued triumphs as they serve the Greenbrier community.”
There are nearly 300 Huddle House restaurants open or in development across the United States. The Greenbrier Huddle House is poised to become a staple in the community, offering delicious meals served with a side of warm hospitality.
Huddle House has won over millions of fans for its warm, friendly atmosphere where every conversation, sip of coffee, and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality, and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food from the heart.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve nationwide by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life, and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
