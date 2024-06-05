Governor Henry McMaster to Hold 2024 Governor's Hurricane Tabletop Exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, county emergency managers, and various state agencies for the annual Governor's Hurricane Tabletop Exercise to test and practice hurricane emergency operation plans.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, county emergency managers and various state agencies

WHAT: Hurricane Tabletop Exercise

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A media availability will follow.

WHERE: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.