Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,958 in the last 365 days.

Governor Henry McMaster to Hold 2024 Governor's Hurricane Tabletop Exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, county emergency managers, and various state agencies for the annual Governor's Hurricane Tabletop Exercise to test and practice hurricane emergency operation plans. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, county emergency managers and various state agencies

WHAT: Hurricane Tabletop Exercise

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A media availability will follow. 

WHERE: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

You just read:

Governor Henry McMaster to Hold 2024 Governor's Hurricane Tabletop Exercise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more