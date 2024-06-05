Wes Allen Exposes Federal Government Policy of Providing Voter Registration Forms to Non-Citizens

Secretary of State Wes Allen is exposing federal policies that provide voter registration forms to non-citizens and, additionally, cause voter registration information to be mailed to deceased individuals.

“We have received complaints from concerned Alabama voters who received voter registration forms in the mail addressed to a deceased relative,” he said. “Those voter registration mailings are not coming from my office but are, instead, coming from state agencies at the direction of the federal government due to an overly broad interpretation of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). These practices are appalling and the federal law must be changed.”

Current federal policies mandate that anyone who comes into contact with certain state agencies be provided with voter registration information. This policy mandates that non-citizens receive information regarding registering to vote in Alabama and registration forms required to register to vote. The purpose of the federal NVRA as it was originally passed was never to provide voter registration forms to non-citizens or to deceased Americans.

“In addition to testifying before the United States Senate committee regarding my office’s efforts to ensure that illegal immigrants and non-citizens are not voting in our elections, my office has made several attempts, both in writing and verbally, to gain clarification from the White House regarding the Biden Administration’s efforts to expand the NVRA through the implementation of Presidential Executive Order 104019.” Allen explained. “It is obvious to me that this EO is an attempt to federalize an expansion of voter registration policies originally established by the NVRA. I have requested access to public records and information related to those plans and their implementation within our state. Those requests have been ignored.”

Allen continued, “The Biden Administration is knowingly and purposefully enacting policies that result in supplying non-citizens with a mechanism to register to vote in our state and all 49 other states. To say I am deeply concerned is an understatement. Only American citizens should be allowed to participate in our elections. Biden’s attempt to take advantage of the crisis he created at the border by tying the hands of agencies such as Medicaid and forcing them to enact his scheme is disgraceful. Election integrity is a top priority of this office and nobody, not even President Biden, is going to get me to back down from that,” Allen promised.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

