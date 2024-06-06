Give Me Body Shop Signs Over 5K SQ FT New Lease at Red Oak Drive
Boxer Property is excited to announce a new lease with Give Me Body Shop, INC. For 5,176.00 square feet at 16903 Red Oak Drive.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce a new lease with Give Me Body Shop, INC. For 5,176.00 square feet at 16903 Red Oak Drive, negotiated by Boxer’s Leasing Agent, Andre Ledoux.
Give Me Body Shop is a premier local sports performance and training program situated at the forefront of athletic development. Offering top-notch facilities and expert coaching, they are dedicated to helping individuals achieve peak physical fitness and excel in their chosen sports.
Courtney Gray, Professional Sports Director at Give Me Body Shop, commented “Signing this new lease with Boxer Property is a game-changer for Give Me Body Shop and the athletes we serve. With our commitment to excellence in sports performance and training, this Boxer Property facility ensures that we will continue to provide the best experience to our clients.”
This professional two-story medical office building is near a variety of restaurants and various shopping destinations. Tenants will enjoy on-site property maintenance, vending machines, conference room, Security Cameras, Video Surveillance & Exterior Lighting System. Conveniently close to the Houston Northwest Medical Center.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been a innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
