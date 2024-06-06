Jeff Kagan helps CEOs and CMOs increase company visibility
Wireless Analyst, Columnist, Influencer helps companies get noticed in noisy industry
Kagan uses his powerful brand and voice to help certain companies and ideas, large and small punch their way through all the noise to be seen and heard.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of his role as an Industry Analyst, Jeff Kagan also helps companies get noticed as a leader in their noisy and chaotic industry. Helping them gain a solid competitive advantage.
— Jeff KAGAN
Over three decades, Jeff Kagan has become a well-known, powerful and influential Wireless Analyst, Telecom Analyst, Tech Analyst, Columnist, and now a Top Influencer on social media as well.
Every CEO and CMO all want the same thing. They want their company to be seen and heard above the noise of their chaotic industry.
Most executives need help achieving this.
Over time, Jeff Kagan has helped senior executives achieve these same results for their company.
About Jeff Kagan:
See results as follows. Search Google News and Google Search for “Jeff Kagan”. Also, search the web site, www.jeffKAGAN.com.
See a sampling of tens of thousands of columns, article, news stories, speeches, interviews, TV news pieces, plus many accolades from industry leaders over more than three decades.
Kagan also has roughly 200,000 direct social media followers on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Plus, many powerful influencers regularly re-post his commentary.
Plus, the new Jeff Kagan Interviews also help companies break through the noise to be seen and heard.
Background:
Jeff Kagan is a well-known Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and speaker for more than 30 years. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He comments on the changing industry, companies, products and services, new technologies, competition, regulation, investments in technologies and more.
Kagan follows Wireless, Private Wireless, 5G, AI, IoT, 5G-A, FWA, Telecom, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications Technology and more.
Reach Jeff Kagan as follows:
Jeff Kagan
Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.com
Web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com
