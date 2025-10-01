Motivational Speaker and Stroke survivor Jeff Kagan to give inspirational speech

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer Father shares secrets to success and happiness with his children

After stroke recovery, Jeff Kagan uses lessons learned to inspire others

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”, in his book titled; Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars.” — Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan is now booking inspirational motivational speaking engagements for meetings, conferences, and events.The challenge is selecting powerful and effective Motivational Speakers to inspire the group.That is why companies seek individuals with compelling, real stories of overcoming significant challenges to inspire the team. To see beyond current limitations.“The truth is, everyone is dealing with impediments that need to be resolved for them to be the best they can be for them and their company”, according to Jeff Kagan."There is real power inside each and everyone. A very small percentage of people know how to tap into their hidden power. The vast majority either don’t understand the power they already possess, or they do not care", says Kagan."Finding the right people to inspire others is key. To help you unlock your power."The story:Jeff Kagan started out like everyone else. He was a typical, young employee trying to understand how the world worked and how to become successful.Over time, Kagan became one of the best-known and most successful Industry Analysts, columnists and speakers. His opinions and advice were highly sought by CEOs, CMOs, investors, workers, the news media, and customers at industry meetings of all sizes.Then, at the top of his game, Jeff Kagan had a Stroke.This instantly stopped his career. This started Kagan on a long journey of recovery with an injured mind and brain.Recovery lasts many years. However, bit by bit, Kagan learned many important lessons. Ideas he did not want to lose. Ideas he wanted to pass on to his children.Kagan feared he would not be able to teach his young children these important life lessons.That is why he shared some of these key secrets of success with his children through his book titled, “Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with His Children: You can be successful if you know the secret.” This book is available on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530680840/ Today, after years of struggle through recovery, Jeff Kagan has rebuilt his career and is once again among the few top leaders in his field.Kagan will share with the audience how he got through this long recovery to end up back on top once again.Search for “Jeff Kagan” using Google and Google News for a sample of his work.Kagan shares some of these secrets with your audiences in his motivational speeches.This is what he wants to help others understand. This is what he offers for those interested in learning some important lessons of success.Kagan inspires workers to be the best they can be, no matter their background.“I like to inspire and teach groups to be the best they can be. Kagan makes groups laugh and cry and be touched by this memorable and powerful story full of advice from someone who has been where they are today”, says Kagan.CONTACT Jeff Kagan to discuss.REPORTERS and the media are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker . For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

