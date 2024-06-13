First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and the Lehigh Valley Zoo Announce New Giraffe Exhibit Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and the Lehigh Valley Zoo are thrilled to announce their new partnership, which aims to enhance wildlife conservation and community engagement through a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. Over the next four years, visitors to the Lehigh Valley Zoo will experience the wonder of the giraffe exhibit, proudly sponsored by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.
This partnership celebrates the arrival of two distinguished giraffes, Tatu and Joshua, who have journeyed from the expansive savannas of Africa to become a part of our greater Lehigh Valley community. These magnificent creatures are a delight to behold and serve as ambassadors for their species, promoting awareness and fostering hope through their conservation stories.
"We are excited to partner with Lehigh Valley Zoo in this meaningful initiative," said Jim Gagliano, Chief Experience Officer at First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. "Supporting Tatu and Joshua reflects our dedication to making a positive impact in the community and our commitment to preserving our natural world."
The giraffe exhibit offers an immersive experience for zoo visitors, providing educational insights into the lives of giraffes and the challenges they face in the wild. Through this exhibit, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and Lehigh Valley Zoo hope to inspire visitors to learn about and contribute to conservation efforts.
Please visit Lehigh Valley Zoo's website at www.lvzoo.org for more information about the giraffe exhibit and other zoo activities.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
About the Lehigh Valley Zoo
As a non-profit organization, Lehigh Valley Zoo is a relatively young organization, but as a treasured community landmark, our history spans over a century. Lehigh Valley Zoo, located in the heart of the Trexler Nature Preserve, is home to more than 325 animal ambassadors representing over 125 species.
The Zoo's animal collection includes over 22 species collectively managed through the Species Survival Plan Program™(SSP), administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). As a means to share important conservation messaging with Zoo guests and contribute to field conservation, the Zoo contributes to, participates in, and initiates wildlife conservation programs at home and in the field.
The Zoo's full-circle conservation projects spotlight: Spotted Turtle (local), Mexican Gray Wolf (national) and African Penguin (international). You can learn about the Zoo's conservation efforts by visiting the Zoo's Reptile & Amphibian Discover Center, watching a daily African Penguin feeding, and observing a Real Life wolf feed throughout the year. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), and an institutional member of American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), the Zoo hosts year-round family-friendly events and activities, educational programs, and camps.
First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
+1 610-703-8852
jlweaver@firstcomcu.org