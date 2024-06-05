R4G Launches The Sweetest Dining Reward to Enjoy Top 5 Women Chef LA Restaurants

Love to Dine in LA and Support Women; participate in Recruiting for Good causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring and earn The Sweetest Dining Gift Card to experience The Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants in LA www.TheSweetestDiningCard.com Love to Dine in LA; participate in Recruiting for Good causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring and earn The Sweetest Dining Gift Card to experience The Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants in LA www.TheSweetestDiningCard.com Recruiting for Good is funding a Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring experience Mom and Me Lunch. The Sweetest Foodie Experience for talented aspiring writers www.MomandMeLunch.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Have a restaurant in LA, love to support local causes and reward your customers dining gift cards for your establishment join the club! We're using Recruiting for Good to do both www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause. The staffing agency will reward referrals with dining cards.

Love to enjoy and share LA's Sweetest Women Chef Restaurants? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.R4G is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Dining Reward to Enjoy The Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants in LA. The perfect reward to gift and share.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "These are The Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants we are rewarding; AOC, CHI Spacca, Jar, Republique, and Violet LA!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Dine for Good; Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program to earn the sweetest dining rewards www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Enjoy 2 sweet rewards; celebrate birthday dinner at Michelin Star Restaurant or enjoy dining at Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants.For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Hungry Talented Kids. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love, and do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Girls Design Tomorrow developed by Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman to mentor and prepare exceptionally talented pre-teens for life thru meaningful and sweet experiences; like mom and me lunch (review LA's best restaurant and get published on LAParent.com) www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Love to Party for Good in Vegas; Recruiting for Good is rewarding VIP Trip to The Finest Food Event Wynn Hotel's 'Revelry' in June 2025. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program; earn 2 VIP Event Tickets, and $1000 Gift Card to Stay at The Sweetest Hotel www.VegasforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

12-Year-Old NJ Girl InaMinute worked on The Sweetest Girls Design Tomorrow Gig; Mom and Me Lunch to taste and review the best restaurants. Now available in LA!