NBRPA HOSTS FULL COURT PRESS CLINIC IN ATLANTA

NBRPA

- LEGENDS LED ATLANTA YOUTH AT THE NBRPA’s FULL COURT PRESS: PREP 4 SUCCESS CLINIC-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Legends teamed up to bring basketball fun and life skills lessons to Atlanta based youth, on June 1 at Core4 Atlanta. Led by Dale Ellis, Rushia Brown, Sedric Toney, Mario West, Reggie Johnson, Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown, Salim Stoudamire and NBA Skill Clinician Frank Lopez, local youth participated in a wide array of basketball instruction including proper passing and shooting techniques, defensive drills and the value of teamwork.

- Dale Ellis is the NBRPA Atlanta Chapter President; he scored the most points in any season in Seattle Supersonics history;

- Rushia Brown is a NBRPA Board Member and recently hosted a Cleveland Rockers Reunion at the 2024 Women’s Final Four;

- Sedric Toney is a longtime Atlanta Chapter member and served two stints as an Atlanta Hawk

- Mario West spent three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and recently worked on behalf of former players at the National Basketball Players Association

- Reggie Johnson won a champion with the ’83 Philadelphia 76ers and served as a collegiate ambassador at the NBRPA Legends Classic in Dallas, TX;

- Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown is a former Harlem Globetrotter and the 2019 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recipient of the Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award;

- Salim Stoudamire played his entire career with the Atlanta Hawks and is the cousin of former NBA players Damon Stoudamire.

The host site, Core4, is owned and founded by former NBA Legend Paul Millsap and serves as the official practice facility for the WNBA Atlanta Dream. Core4 is an elite training facility, the name referencing the four Millsap brothers (John, Paul, Elijah and Abraham) who lead programming. Notably, in 2020 Millsap’s foundation partnered with DeKalb County to provide the facility as a General Election Vote Center.

The WNBA was specially highlighted by Rusia Brown’s instruction; she also coaches her own AAU Team – Team Passion Elite. Aside from the skill development, conversations included parenting matters, discipline, and leadership.

During the event, participants were treated to special gifts from longtime NBRPA partners including:

• Jr. NBA/NBRPA T-Shirt,

• Nike Mambacita “Gigi” Jersey - Giveaway

Full Court Press is designed to support the development of participating youth both on and off the court through basketball instruction, mentorship and an innovative life skills curriculum. Several Legends of Basketball, both men and women with NBA, WNBA, ABA and/or Harlem Globetrotters backgrounds, serve as basketball coaches and mentors for the youth at each clinic while NBRPA community partners offer additional life skills programming.

Since 2013, the NBRPA has held over 100 Full Court Press: Prep for Success clinics impacting more than 7,500 underserved youth both locally and globally. With your support, Full Court Press and the NBRPA can increase their impact by donating here.

For more information about the program, or to get involved, please visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/fullcourtpress/

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

###

CONTACT:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA – jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894