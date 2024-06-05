Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County

June 5, 2024

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles this morning in Montgomery County.

A person was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County emergency medical services personnel. The deceased has yet to be positively identified.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the crash reported at about 3 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 at Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Honda Accord struck a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2007 Honda Civic while entering I-495 off a ramp from southbound Georgia Avenue.

The drivers of all three vehicles and two passengers in the Civic were transported to the hospital for injuries. The deceased was a passenger in the Accord.

Interstate 495 inner loop was closed for several hours. Montgomery County Police and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

