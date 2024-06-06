CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS 2024
Campus Security Today, a publication focused on safety and security on education, security and healthcare campuses announces their Secure Campus Award winners.WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Campus Security Today, an industry-leading print and digital publication focused on safety and security on school, college, security and healthcare campuses, a division of 1105 Media Inc, is pleased to announce the 2024 Secure Campus Awards winners.
Designed to honor the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve campus security, this program is recognizing 26 companies this year as platinum or gold winners.
“It's great to see all of the entries for the 2024 Secure Campus Awards,” said Brent Dirks, editor of Campus Security Today. “All of these companies are continuing to help establish campuses as safe and secure environments for both education and businesses. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thanks so much to the judges for their hard work.”
A panel of judges selected from the industry by the editorial staff of Campus Security Today reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.
The 2024 award winners are:
Access Control Software
Platinum: IMRON, UnityIS
Gold: Verkada, Verkada AC12
Access Control, physical authentication
Platinum: KonicaMinolta, Advanced Authentication Manager
Gold: TRAKA, Traka Touch Pro
Access Control, Cloud-based Management
Platinum: Splashtop Inc., Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Gold: Verkada, Verkada AC12
Access Control, keyless entry
Platinum: ASSA ABLOY, iDFace Facial Identification Access Controller
Gold: CyberLock, NFC Padlock
Artificial Intelligence
Platinum: Bosch, Gun Detection System
Gold: IDIS Americas, 4 MP AI Speed Dome (DC-S6481HRA)
Cameras, NDAA Compliant
Platinum: i-PRO, i-PRO X series camera line
Gold: IDIS Americas, 4 MP AI Speed Dome (DC-S6481HRA),
Cloud Solutions & Services
Platinum: Eagle Eye Networks, Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing
Gold: LVT, LVT (LiveView Technologies),
Communication Devices
Platinum: Axis Communications, AXIS C8310 Volume Controller
Emergency Notification/Mass Notification
Platinum: Status Solutions, CATIE Mobile
Gold: Advanced Network Devices, Smart IP Panic Button
Entry Security Intercoms
Platinum: IDIS Americas, IDIS 2MP Video Intercom (DC-16212WRX),
Fire/Life Safety
Platinum: Shooter Detection Systems, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection System
Intrusion Systems/Panic Alarms
Platinum: IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, HALO AMPLIFY “The Connected Sensor Suite”
Locks & Door Hardware
Platinum: SARGENT, SARGENT PE80 Series
Gold: Paxton Access, PaxLock Pro
Mobile Apps
Platinum: Status Solutions, CATIE Mobile
Power Management
Platinum: LifeSafety Power, NetLink Power Management
Screening Equipment
Platinum: Evolv Technologies, Evolv Express
Gold: Metrasens, Metrasens Ultra
Storage
Platinum: Quantum, Quantum ActiveScale Z200
Gold: CyberLock Inc., CyberBox
Unified/Integrated Systems
Platinum: ProdataKey, PDK.io Integrations Page
Gold: IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, HALO AMPLIFY “The Connected Sensor Suite”
Video Surveillance Hardware
Platinum: Hanwha Vision America, Hanwha Vision 4K AI Focus PTZ Camera
Gold: LVT, LVT (Live View Technologies)
Video Surveillance Software
Platinum: Salient Systems, CompleteView VMS v7.4
Visitor Management
Platinum: IDIS Americas, IDIS 2MP Video Intercom (DC-16212WRX),
Information on the 2025 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.
