CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS 2024

Campus Security Today Secure Campus Awards

Campus Security Today, a publication focused on safety and security on education, security and healthcare campuses announces their Secure Campus Award winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Campus Security Today, an industry-leading print and digital publication focused on safety and security on school, college, security and healthcare campuses, a division of 1105 Media Inc , is pleased to announce the 2024 Secure Campus Awards winners Designed to honor the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve campus security, this program is recognizing 26 companies this year as platinum or gold winners.“It's great to see all of the entries for the 2024 Secure Campus Awards,” said Brent Dirks, editor of Campus Security Today. “All of these companies are continuing to help establish campuses as safe and secure environments for both education and businesses. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thanks so much to the judges for their hard work.”A panel of judges selected from the industry by the editorial staff of Campus Security Today reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.The 2024 award winners are:Access Control SoftwarePlatinum: IMRON, UnityISGold: Verkada, Verkada AC12Access Control, physical authenticationPlatinum: KonicaMinolta, Advanced Authentication ManagerGold: TRAKA, Traka Touch ProAccess Control, Cloud-based ManagementPlatinum: Splashtop Inc., Foxpass Cloud RADIUSGold: Verkada, Verkada AC12Access Control, keyless entryPlatinum: ASSA ABLOY, iDFace Facial Identification Access ControllerGold: CyberLock, NFC PadlockArtificial IntelligencePlatinum: Bosch, Gun Detection SystemGold: IDIS Americas, 4 MP AI Speed Dome (DC-S6481HRA)Cameras, NDAA CompliantPlatinum: i-PRO, i-PRO X series camera lineGold: IDIS Americas, 4 MP AI Speed Dome (DC-S6481HRA),Cloud Solutions & ServicesPlatinum: Eagle Eye Networks, Eagle Eye 911 Camera SharingGold: LVT, LVT (LiveView Technologies),Communication DevicesPlatinum: Axis Communications, AXIS C8310 Volume ControllerEmergency Notification/Mass NotificationPlatinum: Status Solutions, CATIE MobileGold: Advanced Network Devices, Smart IP Panic ButtonEntry Security IntercomsPlatinum: IDIS Americas, IDIS 2MP Video Intercom (DC-16212WRX),Fire/Life SafetyPlatinum: Shooter Detection Systems, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection SystemIntrusion Systems/Panic AlarmsPlatinum: IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, HALO AMPLIFY “The Connected Sensor Suite”Locks & Door HardwarePlatinum: SARGENT, SARGENT PE80 SeriesGold: Paxton Access, PaxLock ProMobile AppsPlatinum: Status Solutions, CATIE MobilePower ManagementPlatinum: LifeSafety Power, NetLink Power ManagementScreening EquipmentPlatinum: Evolv Technologies, Evolv ExpressGold: Metrasens, Metrasens UltraStoragePlatinum: Quantum, Quantum ActiveScale Z200Gold: CyberLock Inc., CyberBoxUnified/Integrated SystemsPlatinum: ProdataKey, PDK.io Integrations PageGold: IPVideo a Motorola Solutions Company, HALO AMPLIFY “The Connected Sensor Suite”Video Surveillance HardwarePlatinum: Hanwha Vision America, Hanwha Vision 4K AI Focus PTZ CameraGold: LVT, LVT (Live View Technologies)Video Surveillance SoftwarePlatinum: Salient Systems, CompleteView VMS v7.4Visitor ManagementPlatinum: IDIS Americas, IDIS 2MP Video Intercom (DC-16212WRX),Information on the 2025 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About 1105 Media, Inc.:1105 Media, Inc., is a leading business-to-business (B2B) services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their business. Businesses rely on 1105 Media's unique knowledge, content and expertise to identify and deliver qualified buyers for their products in a wide array of industries from the AI, enterprise computing, data and analytics, security, education and infrastructure markets, among others. A leader in AI technology, content and training, 1105 Media also offers content creation, digital and live events, and a wide array of marketing services. Find out more at https://1105media.com