AME International Partners with Equiptec to Offer Adjustable Height Platforms (AHP)
3 models of stair platforms with a wide range of height adjustments for people to use them safely at different elevations.
By incorporating Equiptec’s adjustable height platforms into their offerings, AME Intl. provides comprehensive access solutions while improving workplace safety
We are confident that this partnership will provide substantial value and an invaluable safety aspect to our customers.”BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AME International, a leading global provider of tire service tools and equipment, is excited to announce a new partnership with New Zealand-based Equiptec, a premier manufacturer of high-quality adjustable height platforms (AHP) and access solutions. This collaboration will enable the ACME Division by AME to expand its product offerings by including Equiptec’s innovative AHPs, providing enhanced safety and productivity solutions to various industries.
Equiptec’s adjustable height platforms are renowned for their robust construction, versatility, and user-friendly design. These platforms are designed to meet the demanding needs of professionals across multiple sectors, including automotive, aviation, construction, and industrial maintenance. Key features of Equiptec’s AHPs include:
• Adjustable Height: The platforms offer a wide range of height adjustments, allowing users to work comfortably and safely at different elevations.
• Modular Design: Equiptec’s platforms are highly customizable, with interchangeable components that can be tailored to specific applications and environments.
• Safety and Stability: Constructed with high-quality materials and engineered for maximum stability, Equiptec’s AHPs ensure a secure working environment, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries.
• Ease of Use: The platforms are designed for quick assembly and disassembly, facilitating easy transport and storage.
"Partnering with Equiptec is a significant step for AME International as we continue to broaden our product range and deliver superior solutions to our customers," said Brett Waggoner, V.P. of ACME Division by AME "Equiptec’s adjustable height platforms perfectly complement our existing lineup of tire service tools and products, agriculture, aeronautic, commercial, and mining equipment. We are confident that this partnership will provide substantial value and an invaluable safety aspect to our customers."
The ACME Division by AME will showcase Equiptec’s model, the "Squirrel," adjustable height platform, at the Elko Mining Expo on June 6 and 7 in Nevada. Attendees will be able to see firsthand the superior design and functionality of Equiptec’s AHPs and learn how these platforms can enhance safety and efficiency in their operations.
This partnership aligns with AME International’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By incorporating Equiptec’s adjustable height platforms into their offerings, the ACME Division by AME aims to provide comprehensive access solutions that enhance operational efficiency and workplace safety.
Equiptec’s adjustable height platforms are now available for purchase through AME International’s extensive distribution network. For more information and to place orders, please visit https://info.ameintl.net/equiptec-squirrel or contact your local AME International or ACME sales representative at 352-799-1111.
About AME International
AME International is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of tire service tools and equipment. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, AME International serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, mining, and heavy-duty OTR vehicles. ACME Division by AME specializes in providing maintenance equipment to the agricultural, construction, and mining industries.
About Equiptec
Equiptec is a leading provider of adjustable height platforms and access solutions, known for their durable, versatile, and user-friendly designs. Serving various industries, Equiptec focuses on delivering products that enhance safety and productivity in the workplace.
