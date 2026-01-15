AME International Promotes Brett Waggoner to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AME Trading, Inc. (known in the market as AME International ) announced the promotion of Brett Waggoner to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately.Waggoner has been with AME International for more than 18 years and is a founding partner of the company. Most recently, he has served as Vice President of the ACME Division for the past eight years, where he led the growth and development of ACME’s product portfolio while strengthening relationships with customers and partners across key markets.In his expanded role, Waggoner will oversee AME’s global sales and marketing strategy, with a focus on channel growth, product alignment, and brand positioning to support continued market expansion. He will also continue to lead the sales team for the ACME Division, ensuring continuity and alignment across the organization.“Brett’s deep industry experience and long-term leadership within AME make him a natural fit for this role,” said Don Tinker, Managing Director. “As a founding partner and the leader behind the growth of the ACME division, Brett’s customer-focused approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow.”Prior to leading ACME, Waggoner held multiple senior sales leadership roles within AME, where he focused on expanding distribution and launching innovative product solutions.

