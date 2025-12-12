AME International Announces Leadership Transition

Company aligns leadership structure to support long-term strategic focus and operational execution

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AME Trading, Inc. (known in the market as AME International ) today announced a leadership transition aligned with the company’s long-term strategic focus and operating model. The transition reflects a deliberate step to strengthen operational alignment, decision-making, and execution as the company continues to support customers across automotive, commercial, and industrial markets.As part of this leadership alignment, the role of President is being restructured to support the company’s evolving operating model. Keith Jarman will be transitioning out of the organization, and AME Trading, Inc. extends its appreciation for his service. The Board of Directors and executive leadership team determined this transition aligns with the company’s long-term strategic direction.To support the company’s next phase, AME International has implemented a revised leadership structure consolidating management responsibilities under a Managing Director role. Don Tinker, who has played a key role in cross-company coordination and operational alignment, will assume this position. He brings 32 years of experience in the tire industry, including nine years with AME, and as Managing Director will focus on driving operational consistency, strengthening communication, and supporting collaboration across the organization.Day-to-day operations will continue without interruption, and customers, partners, and stakeholders should expect the same high-quality service and support. The leadership alignment includes targeted adjustments designed to enhance agility and support AME International’s long-term objectives.AME Trading, Inc. will share additional updates as appropriate.About AME InternationalAME International is the market-facing brand of AME Trading, Inc. and a leading provider of tools and equipment for mechanical service and tire repair, serving automotive, commercial, and industrial markets. AME International is part of the Haltec Corporation family of companies.

