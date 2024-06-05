Heenan & Cook, PLLC Announced as the Official Law Partner of the University of Montana Grizzly Athletics
Heenan & Cook, a leading personal injury law firm in Montana, is now the Official Law Partner of the University of Montana Grizzly Athletics.
We are honored to partner with the University of Montana Grizzly Athletics”MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heenan & Cook, a leading personal injury law firm in Montana, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the University of Montana as the Official Law Partner of Grizzly Athletics. This landmark alliance marks a significant step forward in supporting and promoting collegiate athletics while providing top-tier legal services.
— John Heenan, Partner at Heenan & Cook (and Griz alum)
With a longstanding tradition of excellence in legal expertise and a deep commitment to the community, Heenan & Cook is uniquely positioned to support the Grizzly Athletics program. The firm's dedication to integrity, client-focused services, and results aligns with the values and aspirations of the University of Montana and its athletic teams.
"We are honored to partner with the University of Montana Grizzly Athletics," said John Heenan, Partner at Heenan & Cook (and Griz alum). "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the young athletes of Montana and the broader community that cheers them on. We look forward to a relationship that not only highlights our legal expertise but also our dedication to the growth and success of local athletics."
As the Official Law Partner of Grizzly Athletics, Heenan & Cook will engage in various collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing the athletic experience for both the players and the community. These initiatives include educational programs, legal assistance, and community engagement activities designed to foster a safer and more supportive environment for all involved.
The partnership also reflects Heenan & Cook's ongoing strategy to enhance its visibility and deepen its connections within Montana, including its newest Missoula office location. By joining forces with the University of Montana, the firm reaffirms its commitment to excellence and community service.
For more information about Heenan & Cook and their services, please visit www.lawmontana.com
About Heenan & Cook:
Heenan & Cook, PLLC, is a premier personal injury law firm based in Montana, known for its rigorous pursuit of justice and its compassionate approach to client representation. With over a decade of experience, the firm is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for clients across the state.
About the University of Montana Grizzly Athletics:
The University of Montana Grizzly Athletics represents the athletic interests of the University of Montana, featuring a wide range of NCAA Division I sports teams. Known for their spirit and competitiveness, the Grizzlies have a rich history of excellence in collegiate sports.
