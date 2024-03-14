Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,257 in the last 365 days.

Heenan & Cook, Montana's Trusted Personal Injury Law Firm, Expands with New Office in Missoula

Visit our new location at 310 S. 5th St. W., #1, Missoula, MT 59801

Heenan & Cook, Montana's personal injury law experts, opened a new office in Missoula located at 310 S. 5th St. W., #1. Visit now for a free consultation.

Our expansion into Missoula is more than just opening a new office—it's about reinforcing our commitment to be there for every Montanan facing personal injury challenges.”
— John Heenan
MISSOULA, MONTANA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heenan & Cook, a premier personal injury law firm with over decades of dedicated service in Montana, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office located at 310 S. 5th St. W., #1, Missoula, MT 59801. This expansion underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to making high-quality legal services more accessible to all Montanans.

Understanding the challenges many face when seeking legal representation, Heenan & Cook's mission has always been to provide unparalleled support to individuals navigating the complexities of personal injury law. The new Missoula office embodies the firm’s dedication to being within reach of anyone in need, ensuring that high-quality legal advice is just a step away.

"At Heenan & Cook, we believe in standing by our community, making sure that everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to the best legal representation," said John Heenan, partner in Heenan & Cook. "Our expansion into Missoula is more than just opening a new office—it's about reinforcing our commitment to be there for every Montanan facing personal injury challenges."

Heenan & Cook is renowned for its client-focused approach, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each case with empathy, professionalism, and expertise. The firm’s success is rooted in a deep understanding of Montana’s legal landscape and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of its clients.

Moreover, Heenan & Cook operates on a contingency fee basis, emphasizing that high-quality legal services should not equate to high costs. This policy ensures that clients can pursue justice without the burden of upfront legal fees, aligning with the firm's principle that financial constraints should never hinder access to justice.

The new office in Missoula is now open and ready to welcome those in need of legal guidance. The Heenan & Cook team invites anyone seeking advice on personal injury matters to step through their doors, where they will find a supportive and knowledgeable ally ready to advocate for their rights.

About Heenan & Cook
Heenan & Cook is a leading personal injury law firm serving Montana for over two decades. Specializing in a comprehensive range of practice areas including auto accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian incidents, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, class action litigation, wrongful death, environmental, public, and product liability cases, and more, the firm prides itself on a client-centered approach.
Each case is met with the dedication and expertise it deserves, driven by Heenan & Cook's mission to provide accessible, high-quality legal services to all Montanans.

In addition to their legal services, Heenan & Cook is committed to giving back to the community, donating tens of thousands of dollars to significant and valuable organizations.

Alongside their new Missoula office, Heenan & Cook maintains a strong presence throughout Montana with offices in Billings, Bozeman, and Kalispell, further illustrating their dedication to serving and supporting communities across the state.

For more information, contact:
Phone: (406) 444-8888
Email: john@lawmontana.com
Website: www.lawmontana.com

John Heenan
Heenan & Cook Law Firm
+ +1 406-444-8888
john@lawmontana.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Heenan & Cook, Montana's Trusted Personal Injury Law Firm, Expands with New Office in Missoula

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more