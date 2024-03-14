Heenan & Cook, Montana's Trusted Personal Injury Law Firm, Expands with New Office in Missoula
Heenan & Cook, Montana's personal injury law experts, opened a new office in Missoula located at 310 S. 5th St. W., #1. Visit now for a free consultation.
Our expansion into Missoula is more than just opening a new office—it's about reinforcing our commitment to be there for every Montanan facing personal injury challenges.”MISSOULA, MONTANA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heenan & Cook, a premier personal injury law firm with over decades of dedicated service in Montana, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office located at 310 S. 5th St. W., #1, Missoula, MT 59801. This expansion underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to making high-quality legal services more accessible to all Montanans.
— John Heenan
Understanding the challenges many face when seeking legal representation, Heenan & Cook's mission has always been to provide unparalleled support to individuals navigating the complexities of personal injury law. The new Missoula office embodies the firm’s dedication to being within reach of anyone in need, ensuring that high-quality legal advice is just a step away.
"At Heenan & Cook, we believe in standing by our community, making sure that everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to the best legal representation," said John Heenan, partner in Heenan & Cook. "Our expansion into Missoula is more than just opening a new office—it's about reinforcing our commitment to be there for every Montanan facing personal injury challenges."
Heenan & Cook is renowned for its client-focused approach, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each case with empathy, professionalism, and expertise. The firm’s success is rooted in a deep understanding of Montana’s legal landscape and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of its clients.
Moreover, Heenan & Cook operates on a contingency fee basis, emphasizing that high-quality legal services should not equate to high costs. This policy ensures that clients can pursue justice without the burden of upfront legal fees, aligning with the firm's principle that financial constraints should never hinder access to justice.
The new office in Missoula is now open and ready to welcome those in need of legal guidance. The Heenan & Cook team invites anyone seeking advice on personal injury matters to step through their doors, where they will find a supportive and knowledgeable ally ready to advocate for their rights.
About Heenan & Cook
Heenan & Cook is a leading personal injury law firm serving Montana for over two decades. Specializing in a comprehensive range of practice areas including auto accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian incidents, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, class action litigation, wrongful death, environmental, public, and product liability cases, and more, the firm prides itself on a client-centered approach.
Each case is met with the dedication and expertise it deserves, driven by Heenan & Cook's mission to provide accessible, high-quality legal services to all Montanans.
In addition to their legal services, Heenan & Cook is committed to giving back to the community, donating tens of thousands of dollars to significant and valuable organizations.
Alongside their new Missoula office, Heenan & Cook maintains a strong presence throughout Montana with offices in Billings, Bozeman, and Kalispell, further illustrating their dedication to serving and supporting communities across the state.
For more information, contact:
Phone: (406) 444-8888
Email: john@lawmontana.com
Website: www.lawmontana.com
John Heenan
Heenan & Cook Law Firm
+ +1 406-444-8888
john@lawmontana.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram