National Data Breach Firm Heenan & Cook Investigates Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) Data Breach

611K+ affected by EMSA data breach. Exposed info includes SSNs, medical records, and more. Contact Heenan & Cook for comprehensive support.

Affected individuals may face significant risks, including identity theft and fraudulent medical claims. We understand the stress and uncertainty this causes, and are committed to helping victims.”
— John Heenan
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heenan & Cook, a leading data breach law firm, announces its response to the recent Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) data breach. The breach exposed the sensitive personal information of over 611,000 individuals who received medical services from EMSA. The compromised data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, medical records, and Social Security numbers.

"This breach is a grave violation of privacy," said John Heenan a partner at Heenan & Cook. "Affected individuals may face significant risks, including identity theft and fraudulent medical claims. We understand the stress and uncertainty this causes, and are committed to helping victims navigate their legal options and secure potential compensation."

Heenan & Cook specializes in representing victims of data breaches. The firm offers comprehensive legal assistance, including assessing individual cases, pursuing potential claims, and helping individuals protect their rights. "Seeking legal advice is crucial after a data breach of this magnitude," adds Heenan. "We have the expertise to guide those affected and fight for the justice they deserve."

Affected individuals are urged to contact Heenan & Cook for a free consultation to discuss their potential claims and legal options. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, please visit https://databreachinvestigation.com/emergency-medical-services-authority-data-breach/ or call (406) 444-8888.

John Heenan
Heenan & Cook Law Firm
+1 406-839-9091
Data Breach: Taking Action with Heenan & Cook

