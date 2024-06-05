Maine DOE Seeking Members for SEL4ME State Advisory Team

In November of 2020, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) launched SEL4ME. This FREE PreK-12th grade, Collaborative for Academic and Social Emotional Learning (CASEL)-aligned, trauma-informed web-based resource provides equal access to social emotional learning (SEL) resources for all Maine schools. The online platform of 450 modules for social emotional learning assists educators in embedding SEL practices into daily routines to ensure that youth of all ages in all Maine regions are equipped with the knowledge of the 5 Key Elements of SEL – Self Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationships, and Responsible Decision Making. Since the launch of this resource, over 135 schools have accessed these modules, with more than 90,000 logins during COVID 19 (2020-2022).

Advisory Team Purpose:

The Maine DOE is currently recruiting members for our SEL4ME State Advisory Team. As a critical partner in Maine’s education field, we invite you to serve in an advisory capacity to share your expertise. We will work to review SEL4ME modules, making informed improvements to the efficacy of this resource with updates to meet current knowledge about supportive SEL practices and cultural responsiveness. Alignment with Maine’s whole student approach is of the utmost importance, and we are seeking a diverse advisory team to support this effort. Essential to this team’s success is the involvement of educators, community members, and other stakeholders representing all regions of Maine.

Members:

The Advisory Team will include up to 20 members, including early childhood, early and upper elementary, middle, and high school educators and local—and state-level organizations. We are seeking participants from all regions of Maine.

Advisory Team Expectations:

Commitment is from June 2024 to August 2024. There will be two levels of Advisory Team participation:

Level 1 Team comprised of school personnel will review all grade-level modules in each of the 5 competencies aligned with CASEL and recommend the best 5 modules from each competency area for review by Level 2 Members. * The goal is for each grade level to have up to 25 modules in total. Review modules and deliberate asynchronously , with July 12th as the deadline for submission. Forward recommendations for Level 2 consideration.

Level 2, comprised of community organizations/parents/educators, will require a deeper level of engagement – synthesizing preliminary recommendations made by Level 1 participants – with compensation at a higher rate:

Review Level 1 recommendations and identify the modules—up to 25 per grade level PreK-12—encompassing the core competencies that CASEL identified. Attend 5 virtual meetings (1.5 hrs. each) to determine the final selection of modules. Attend the first asynchronous meeting on July 18 th (with subsequent meetings determined by the team).



Compensation:

Participants will receive a stipend upon completion of all advisory work. If desired, they may apply to be part of both Level 1 and Level 2 teams.

Level 1:

Up to 13 members

Total commitment is10.5 hours

$45/hour

Deadline for submission of selected modules: Friday, July 12th @ 5:00 PM

Level 2:

Up to 10 members

Total commitment is 8.5 hours

$50/hour

Deadline for Level 2 work: on or before Aug. 16, 2024

To indicate your interest in becoming a member of the 2024 SEL4ME Advisory Team, please complete the following form by June 8th: https://forms.office.com/g/a8RHL0Q0Cx

American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds from the US Department of Education (DOE) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $10,000, of which 100% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the USDOE or the U.S. Government.