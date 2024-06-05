No Cost Professional Learning Course: Visual Access to Mathematics Focused on Multilingual Learners

Visual Access to Mathematics (VAM) – Free professional learning course with a focus on English learners/multilingual learners for grades 6 and 7 mathematics teachers:

Grade 6 and 7 mathematics teachers in Maine are invited to register for a FREE professional learning course focused on visual representations to support mathematical problem solving and communication and led by Pam Buffington and Johannah Nikula from Education Development Center.

Teachers will learn evidence-based strategies that they can integrate with their current mathematics curriculum to benefit English learners/multilingual learners and all students.

The course starts with an in-person summer institute (August 13th-15th in Cheshire, CT with hotel/mileage/meal costs covered) and continues during the school year with flexible online sessions. If enough teachers from Maine sign up, then a second summer institute option location in Maine will be added for August 21st-23rd.

Benefits include an $850 stipend for teachers and the option to sign up for graduate credit for a fee.

Check out the VAM flyer for additional information about this opportunity. Share the flyer with mathematics teachers in grades 6 and 7 who may be interested. They can register here for an information session to learn more directly from course developers.

This opportunity is part of a project the Regional Educational Laboratory

Northeast & Islands (funded by the U.S. Department of Education) is conducted in partnership with the Connecticut State Department of Education. Teachers from Maine are being invited to participate in coordination with the Maine Department of Education.

If you have any questions, please contact vam@edc.org